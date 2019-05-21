Brix Restaurant

Brix, 7377 St Helena Highway, Napa, (707) 944-2749, brix.com

Brix receives 3.5 stars overall — a “Very Good+” rating

1 = poor, 2 = good, 3 = very good, 4 = excellent, 5 = outstanding

Food -- quality, execution and creativity: 2.5

Service -- professionalism, attention to detail and friendliness: 2.5

Ambiance -- sound level, cleanliness, beauty: 5

Sustainability -- locally sourced items, dietary options, environmental-friendly practices: 3

Staff equanimity -- gender ratio, culture, diversity: 4

Price -- average price for dinner entrees/cocktails: $33/$16

Beyond food, service and ambiance we also include sustainability and staff equanimity in our evaluations because these aspects are important considerations for many of our readers. Like any qualitative system of scoring, these categories are meant as snapshots of numerous experiences in an attempt to provide helpful guidelines.