The CIA at Copia kicks off a new free outdoor movie series, Cinema Under the Stars, with a visit from America's hamburger expert George Motz, on Saturday, July 20. 

America’s burger expert, George Motz, will be at the The CIA at Copia on July 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. to kick off a new, free, weekly outdoor film series, Cinema Under the Stars.

In 2006, Motz made the documentary film “Hamburger America” became required viewing in a food course at Princeton University and was nominated for a James Beard Award. He has written a book by the same name, taught a course on hamburgers at NYU, and has consulted for many hamburger restaurants.

Motz will be making his signature griddled smash burgers, which will be served alongside strawberry shortcake and cold beverages.

After sunset, guests are invited to hang out in the gardens for a screening of the classic foodie film, “Big Night.” Grove, the outdoor dining venue will be open to serve popcorn and other movie snacks. Guests are asked not to bring in outside food or beverages.

Cinema Under the Stars will continue through Oct. 29, with the movies beginning at sundown.

All movies start at sundown; times may depend on the season.

The 2019 Cinema Under the Stars schedule is:

July 20: Big Night

July 23: Waitress

July 30: Chocolat

Aug. 6: Grease

Aug. 13: Hairspray (1988)

Aug. 20: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Aug. 27: The Three Amigos

Sept. 3: What About Bob?

Sept. 10: A League of their Own

Sept. 17: Fantastic Mr. Fox

Sept. 24: Roll Bounce

Oct. 1: The Muppet Movie

Oct. 8: The Princess Bride

Oct. 15: The Goonies

Oct. 22: Beetlejuice

Oct. 29: Hocus Pocus

The CIA at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa. For more information, visit ciaatcopia.com.

