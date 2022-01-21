 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ca’ Momi Osteria closes permanently

The owners of Ca’ Momi Osteria have announced via Facebook that they have permanently closed their restaurant in downtown Napa.

They had been closed for the holidays from Dec. 24 to Jan. 18. They posted the permanent closure on Jan. 16.

The owners, Valentina Guolo-Migotto, Dario De Conti and Stefano Migotto, moved from Northeast Italy to California in 1997. They co-founded Ca’ Momi in 2006 and first provided services to the wine industry.

In 2010 they opened Ca’ Momi Enoteca as a pizzeria in the Oxbow Public Market. They moved to First Street with the expanded Ca’ Momi Osteria in 2015.

In the post, they said, “We gave it our best for as long as we could. We weathered economic downturns, earthquakes, fires, unreal labor shortages and a pandemic … until we had to decide our health, and what’s left of our mental sanity, need to matter too.” 

Calls to the restaurant for comment have not been returned.

De Conti has a master’s degree in winemaking, which he financed by making pizza at his family’s pizzeria. Stefano Migotto also has a degree in winemaking and experience in Italy.

They sought to serve authentic Italian food, and gained some notoriety by outlawing pepper flakes and Parmesan cheese to add to their pizzas, and also by serving them whole, not sliced.

