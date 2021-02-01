California's outdoor dining ban was controversial. Did it help slow the COVID-19 surge?

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious-disease physician at UC San Francisco who specializes in HIV treatment, said there was an “ache in my heart” when she heard that outdoor dining would close statewide, because she knew “how much people needed to see each other.”

“That was actually my first response as an infectious-disease doctor,” she said. “Asking people to just stay away from each other completely and mandating an abstinence-only approach is blunt and only effective if everyone follows those guidelines…. [But] failing to take human needs into account during public health crises, whether it be HIV or a surge in COVID, can lead to more risk-taking.”

Now that outdoor dining has reopened and the stay-at-home order has lifted, many are watching closely to see whether cases begin to rise again.

UC San Francisco epidemiologist Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo said she worries that reopening outdoor dining, though she believes it could be done safely, may send the wrong message.

“The concern for me in the way that this comes out is that it will be read as, ‘Happy days are here again. Let’s all go out, because outdoor dining is open again,’” she said. “When, really … the cases are still really high. They’re coming down, but they’re still really high.”