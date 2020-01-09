The Calistoga Native Daughters of the Golden West (NDGW Parlor 145) and the Calistoga Native Son of the Golden West (NSGW Parlor 86) hold their 39th annual All-You-Can-Eat Crabfeed with silent and live auctions on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Boys and Girls Club of Calistoga at 1401 North Oak St.
The variety of hard-to-get small vineyard wines offered in live and silent auctions always draws many wine aficionados.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $60 per person $440 for a table of 8 for, or $550 for 10 for $550. Tickets are on sale at Ultimate Kerr, 1007 Washington St., Suite 4, and Silverado Ace Hardware, 1450 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. A limited number of tickets are also available at CalistogaNativeSons.org and CalistogaNativeDaughters.org.
This fundraiser benefits scholarships for Calistoga students, local youth activities, cleft palate research, as well as historic preservation efforts in California. Since 1875, the Native Sons of the Golden West has purchased and restored many historic structures and donated them to the state of California for use as historic parks, such as the Old Bale Grist Mill.