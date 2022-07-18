Celebrating France all the time, and not just on Bastille Day

To welcome some visiting friends shortly after Bastille Day, I prepared a feast inspired by time I spent in Saint-Tropez during July long ago, when Brigitte Bardot was an enchanting presence in the town.

This meal was not one for the faint of stomach. Anyone who feared garlic, anchovies and other strong flavors probably should pass on it.

We enjoyed it outside on a warm evening with rosé from Provence.

Eating it reminded us, however, that you don’t have to wait for Bastille Day for French food. Though the fancy versions in restaurants may seem intimidating, almost 70 million French men, women and children eat, too, and most of what they are served doesn’t look like that at the French Laundry.

Here was my menu:

Appetizers:

-- Socca, a pizza or crepe made of chickpea flour

-- Pissaladière, a “pizza” with sautéed onions, black olives and anchovies

-- Aïoli with crudités such as cucumber, fennel, sweet onion, tomato and celery

-- Tapenade olive paste

-- Anchoïade, an anchovy paste

-- Fougasse, a leaf-shaped bread

Main course

-- Grilled swordfish and tuna

-- Rouille, roasted red pepper sauce

-- Ratatouille

Dessert: Tarte Tatin with French vanilla ice cream (not from Provence but definitely French).

The recipes

Socca

Socca is from Nice, although it's a relative of similar flatbreads from Italy, and it is delicious. You can season it with herbs like dried rosemary if you want (I don’t) or garlic (I do) and lots of black pepper.

It was once almost fried in a pan on a hot fire and got crispy edges, but now is generally baked in a wood-burning oven and is more genteel.

I’ve found that it’s simplest to start in a skillet then slip under the broiler.

An alternative is to place a pizza stone near the top of an oven close to the broiler. Get the oven screaming hot (500 degrees if it will go that high) and let the stone heat for a long time, maybe an hour. Then place the pan with the uncooked batter on the stone and switch from baking to broiling. New York Times food writer Melissa Clark told me that secret.

It tends to stick even in the special socca pan I brought home from Nice, so use lots of olive oil. A nonstick pan would seem ideal, but most can’t go under a broiler or in a very hot oven.

This recipe makes two pancakes.

1 cup garbanzo flour

Water as needed (1 cup or more)

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil plus more for baking

¼ teaspoon garlic powder (it doesn’t burn, unlike fresh garlic)

Black pepper (to taste; optional)

Mix flour, salt and water to make a thin batter, then add oil and set aside for 30 minutes to an hour. Add more water if needed to keep it thin, like heavy cream.

Heat flat pan or skillet. Pour in a few tablespoons oil (or more), and when it’s sizzling, add a drizzle of batter and swirl the pan. The pancakes should be thin and as large as the pan. It should get crisp from all the oil and have some dark spots from the intense heat.

Serve immediately with black pepper and more salt if needed.

Pissaladière

Pissaladière is a pizza-like concoction covered with caramelized onions, anchovies and black olives.

Some people use a pastry dough containing butter or puff pastry for the base, but I think a yeast-risen dough is most appropriate (and marginally healthier).

It was traditionally made with a paste of the main topping ingredients, but I find a pattern of the little fish and olives most appealing to the eye and hence to the taste.

Serves 6.

The dough:

1 teaspoon rapid-rise dry yeast

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon salt

Extra-virgin olive oil

Mix yeast, flour, salt and oil in a food processor or stand mixer. Add enough water to create a fairly wet dough, about 1 1/2 cup. Form dough into a ball, then place in an oiled bowl cover with plastic wrap to rise until doubled in size, about an hour.

The topping

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 lbs. onions, peeled and very thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 sprigs fresh thyme and marjoram

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1/3 cup oil-cured olives (you probably should pit them for Americans)

About a dozen firm anchovy fillets

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Heat oil in a heavy large pan over medium-low heat. Add onions and season with salt and pepper. Add herbs and cover pan to let onions simmer for half an hour or until very soft. They should not brown. Then uncover and continue cooking until the onions reduce until soft and golden, about half an hour more.

Place pizza stone in oven and preheat to 450 degrees. Roll dough out into a thin, flat rectangle in a sheet pan. Allow to rise for 30 minutes, then spread onion mixture on top, discarding herb stems.

Arrange olives and anchovies over the onions, then slide onto hot pizza stone. Bake until crust has browned, about 15 minutes. Slice into diamonds and serve warm or at room temperature.

Aïoli

Aïoli is a garlicky emulsion sauce that’s good on everything Mediterranean, from bread to vegetables to meat to soups.

It was traditionally made with just garlic and salt, which were pounded in a mortar with olive oil dribbled in slowly to form an emulsion. It can be tricky to create the proper emulsion, and now it’s often a garlicky mayonnaise made with an egg yolk to simplify creating the emulsion.

Most people now use blenders (immersion blenders for small quantities). It still can be chancy, I’ve found, but it’s best to add the oil very slowly at first.

4 large cloves fresh garlic, peeled and minced with a Microplane

1 egg yolk

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice or to taste

½-cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon water to adjust texture if needed

Place minced garlic, egg yolk, salt and lemon juice in a blender or cup for immersion blender.

Turn on the blender and slowly pour in oil, stating with just a few drops. Continue incorporating olive oil, until aïoli thickens up. If it gets too thick, add a few drops of water. Check salt and lemon.

Anchoïade

Anchoïade is an intense anchovy sauce otherwise pretty similar to aïoli or rouille, for that matter.

1 medium peeled clove garlic

Anchovy fillets in oil from one 2-ounce can (from Portugal or Italy)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoons lemon juice (or to taste)

Place garlic and anchovies in bowl of mini food processor or immersion blender cup and grind into a paste. Slowly add oil with it running. Then add lemon juice and taste. It’s not very tricky, unlike aïoli.

Rouille

Traditionally, rouille red sauce is thickened with breadcrumbs (ground almonds work, too), but many chefs now make it like mayonnaise with a raw egg yolk. It can be made in a mortar, but a blender works fine. Some versions include expensive saffron, but it can be overwhelmed by these intense ingredients and it’s red enough from the peppers (rouille means rust).

1 red bell pepper, roasted and peeled (you can use one from a jar)

1 roasted hot red chili pepper if you can find them, or grow your own or ground cayenne pepper, to taste (I like smoked hot pimentón paprika from across the border in Spain.)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 large peeled garlic clove

¼ cup fresh breadcrumbs or almond meal. Panko would work if you wet it, then squeeze dry.

¼ cup fresh parsley leaves

½ teaspoon (or to taste) fine salt (or a bit more kosher salt)

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Blend bell pepper, chili pepper, lemon juice, garlic, breadcrumbs, parsley and salt until smooth. Slowly add olive oil while blending to form a paste.

Fougasse

Fougasse is a uniquely shaped bread from Provence. Although the name is related to focaccia, it’s a flat loaf that has slices cut in the dough and separated so it sort of resembles a leaf. The basic one just has salt (and olive oil) in it, but variations contain black olives and dried Provençal herbs like lavender, rosemary and thyme.

Just a few notes: I use a food processor and bread flour with a little semolina added for texture and to tame the gluten stretch-back.

Use instant-rise yeast. It doesn’t take much yeast, less than half a package, but I buy it by the pound and keep it in the refrigerator.

If you want it to start rising rapidly, leave the dough ball in the food processor, but don’t add the salt for about 10 or 15 minutes, then give it another whirl.

Stretch it out and cut the slits before the final rise or you’ll deflate it.

A pizza stone in your oven and a long heating at a high temperature help create a crunchy crust, as does a flat pan filled with water on the bottom of the oven. Put the water in to heat when you turn on the oven, but you may have to replenish it.

Tapenade

Tapenade is an olive paste, but the name comes from the Provençal word for caper, so they are a vital ingredient, as are garlic, olive oil and an anchovy or two. You can spread it on bread or fish whatever you like.

1/2 pound pitted oil-packed or Kalamata olives (Niçoise olives are traditional but hard to find here, tiny and expensive. Black olives are most popular, but you can add green olives.)

4 anchovy fillets in oil

2 large cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons capers

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Place all ingredients in the bowl of a (small) food processor. Process to combine, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl, until the mixture becomes a coarse paste, approximately 1 to 2 minutes total. You may need to add more oil.

Grilled Fish

I grilled sustainably caught tuna and swordfish. Dry the fish before cooking so it grills, not steams.

Don’t marinate it in anything acid like lemon juice as that “cooks” the surface a bit and can affect grill marks. It’s best not to add salt too soon as it will draw out moisture.

Make sure the grate is very clean and hot, and oil it and the surfaces of the fish just before you start grilling.

Don’t overcook them, but most people prefer fish cooked, especially swordfish. I use an instant thermometer.

If the tuna is very fresh, you can leave it medium rare but if the fish is sushi-grade, you shouldn’t be grilling it anyway!

Serve with lemon slices and rouille, tapenade or aïoli.

Ratatouille

For the movie with the rat chef Remy, Thomas Keller chose an elegant dish with the same ingredients as ratatouille, confit byaldi, which makes an impressive presentation.

In practice, I think the mixed version merges the flavors better.

There are two general ways to make ratatouille (ignoring Remy’s version): Cut all the vegetables up, throw them in a pot with lots of olive oil and bake it (preferable) or cook on top of the stove. It’s more work, but I think superior, to cook most of the vegetables separately as they require different times, then combine them and just simmer together.

1 lb. eggplant cut in 1-inch cubes (small eggplants are better, with firmer flesh and fewer seeds, which can be bitter and turn the pieces to mush). Leave on skin or zebra peel the eggplant.

1 lb. zucchini or other summer squash cut into 1-inch cubes (I actually prefer more eggplant than squash.)

Olive oil

4 cloves of garlic, chopped

½ lb. yellow onions cut in 1-inch chunks

Salt and pepper

2 red, yellow, orange or unripe (green) bell peppers cut in 1-inch squares

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 lb. ripe seeded, peeled tomatoes cut in 1-inch cubes, or good canned whole peeled tomatoes cut in approximately the same size and drained

Modern eggplants aren’t usually bitter, but if you are concerned, salt the cubes and let them drain for 30 minutes to an hour, rinse off and dry in a salad spinner (and even on towels).

Put the eggplant in a bowl with some olive oil and shake to coat the eggplant. This reduces the amount of oil you have to use in cooking. They will absorb every drop of oil, but release part later. The squash don’t absorb that much.

In a cast iron pot, heat 1/4 cup oil, sauté the eggplant and squash separately for 5 to 8 minutes each until they are slightly soft browned. Remove to bowl.

Cook peppers and onions in the same pot with a few tablespoons of olive oil added if needed until they are tender, about 10 minutes, adding the garlic after about 8 minutes.

Add the tomatoes to the peppers and onions, and season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook for about 5 minutes on low heat until the tomatoes start to render their juice. Check the seasoning, uncover and raise the heat. Boil until most tomato juice evaporates.

Add the eggplant/squash mixture and parsley. Cover and bake at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes. Check it after 10 minutes and season if necessary. Uncover and cook everything for 15 minutes until the juices evaporate.

Let it rest for 10 or 15 minutes before serving. Good at room temperature as well as hot.