Left Bank Brasserie in Larkspur celebrates Beaujolais Nouveau, the “first wine” of the harvest season, on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The restaurant will feature Domaine Dupeuble, Beaujolais, “Nouveau,” 2019 by the glass ($11), carafe ($33) and bottle ($44), as well as a tasting flight of four Beaujolais wines. From 5 to 7 p.m. there will be a splash table with complimentary wine tastings of the Nouveau and from 6 to 9 p.m. there will be live music.
Also, from Nov. 21-24, there will be two a la carte menu additions available for lunch and dinner: Coq Au Vin /$27, Beaujolais marinated chicken leg and thigh, bacon lardons, baby carrots, button mushrooms, pearl onions and egg noodles and Bœuf “Short Rib” Bourguignon/$32, 24-hour Beaujolais marinated beef short ribs, aromatic vegetables, bacon lardons, pearl onions and mushrooms. All prices exclude tax and gratuity.
Beaujolais Nouveau is a traditional French holiday celebrated on the third Thursday of November every year to herald the release of Beaujolais Nouveau wine. Made from the Gamay grape, the wine is similar to a light bodied Pinot Noir and has fresh, fruity flavors that pair well with autumn dishes.
Left Bank Brasserie Larkspur is at 507 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur. For details, call 415-927-3331 or visit www.LeftBank.com.