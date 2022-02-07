Celebrating St. Valentine in Napa Valley, with a few Super Bowl specials too

Because Valentine’s Day is on a Monday this year, many restaurants are having celebratory dinners during the weekend. Some, however, are only on Monday.

Valentine’s Weekend

Napa

Ackerman Heritage House

The 1889 Queen Anne Victorian Ackerman Heritage House hosts a Valentine's tea on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $85 plus tax and a service charge per person. Reserve a private room for an additional $30. The ticketing link is www.exploretock.com/ackermanfamilyvineyards.

Ackerman Heritage House, 608 Randolph St., Napa, www.ackermanfamilyvineyards.com

Alba at River Terrace Inn

Alba at River Terrace Inn is offering a couple of special items-- steamed mussels and strawberry shortcake Feb. 11-14.

River Terrace Inn, 1275 McKinstry St., Napa, www.riverterraceinn.com, 707-320-6911

Angèle

Angèle Restaurant will be open its open normal hours on Feb. 12, 13, and 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner serving its regular menu along with additions on Valentine’s Day.

Angèle Restaurant, 540 Main St., Napa, www.angelerestaurant.com, 707-252-8115

Avow Napa

Avow will host a Valentine's Day Drag Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Tickets cost $75 at www.avownapa.com and include the three-course brunch, a glass of Steorra sparkling wine, and entertainment. Seating is at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Avow, 813 Main St., Napa

The CIA at Copia

The CIA at Copia will serve a five-course menu including pan-roasted halibut and 72-hour short ribs and chocolate and raspberry cake on Valentine’s Weekend, Feb. 11 to 13. But note that they will be closed on Valentine’s Day Monday, Feb. 14.

500 First St., Napa, www.ciaatcopia.com, 707-967-2500

Compline

Compline will run special Valentine's specials in addition to the regular menu Friday through Monday for dinner. They will also pour Philipponnat Rosé Champagne by the glass over the weekend.

Compline Restaurant and Wine Shop, 1300 First St., #312, Napa, 707-492-8150, www.complinewine.com

Farm at Carneros Resort and Spa

Farm will serve a three-course dinner for two Feb. 11 to 14. The cost is $130 per person, $65 for wine pairings. Served 5:30 to 10 p.m.

For reservations, visit carnerosresort.com, email farm@carnerosresort.com or call 707-299-4880.

Carneros Resort and Spa, 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa

Hal Yamashita Napa

Hal Yamashita will serve a multi-course meal featuring robata grilled cod or Snake River Farms steak for Valentine’s weekend on Feb. 11 to 14 at the restaurant or to take out

The cost is $128 with a pairing of three kinds of Ichido Sparkling Sake, standard, rosé and dry for $59.

Order to go at hal-yamashita-napa.square.site

Hal Yamashita, 1300 Main St., Napa, 707-699-1864

Olive & Hay Valentine’s Dinner

The Meritage resorts’ Olive & Hay, will serve a four-course Valentine’s weekend dinner Feb. 11 to 14.

The cost is $90 per person. Reserve at www.meritagecollection.com.

Meritage Resort, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa

Yountville

Lucy at Bardessono

Valentine's weekend specials are available Feb. 11 to 14:

These include oysters, tiradito of Baja Kampachi; sauteed wild black sea bass; braised lamb shanks; chocolate-covered strawberries and a French chocolate silk tart.

Book at 707-204-6030 or lucy@bardessono.com.

6526 Yount St., Yountville, www.bardessono.com

North Block Restaurant

North Block Restaurant will offer a $125 prix fixe four-course menu with options for each course on Friday through Sunday. Optional beverage pairing is $95. A limited a la carte will be available.

On Valentine's Day, they’ll serve only the special menu.

North Block Restaurant, 6757 Washington St., Yountville, www.northblockhotel.com, 707-944-8080

St. Helena

Brasswood Bar + Kitchen

Brasswood Bar + Kitchen will offer a la carte specials for in-house dining guests on Feb. 12, 13 and 14. These include Dungeness crab soup, open-faced lobster ravioli, pan-seared salmon, braised lamb shank, mini chocolate decadence cake and chocolate martini shooters.

3111 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, www.brasswood.com

Press

Truss will serve a seven-course Valentine's dinner on Feb. 13 and 14. The menu will feature a lobster en brioche for two, as well as two dessert courses: Floating Island, lychee-rose sorbet, Meyer lemon, and chocolate crème, pomegranate caramel, yogurt sorbet.

The price is $150 per person (wine pairing and supplemental extras available)

Book at www.exploretock.com or through www.pressnapavalley.com.

Press, 587 St. Helena Highway St., St. Helena, 707-967-0550

Calistoga

Truss Restaurant Bar + Kitchen

Truss’ Valentine’s weekend dinner is a four-course meal of oysters with caviar; mushroom and truffle tortellini, a choice of roasted squab or Maine lobster and passion fruit dark chocolate with rose and lychee. The menu is $155 per person. Add a Truss caviar supplement for $150 per couple.

Seatings are available from 4 to 10 p.m. from Feb. 11 to 14. The meal can also be served on the terrace in a private igloo for an additional cost. For information and reservations, visit OpenTable or call 707-709-2100.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, 400 Silverado Trail North, Calistoga,

Raymond Vineyards Valentine Brunch

Treat your Valentine to bottomless mimosas and brunch at the Raymond Vineyards guesthouse on Sunday, Feb. 13. Choose classic eggs Benedict with fruit and home-style potatoes or chilaquiles with roasted tomatillo salsa. The 1½-hour experience costs $95 per person with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for 20 people at each.

For more information, call 707-963-6914 or email donnell.shuster@boisset.com.

Raymond Vineyards, 1584 St Helena Highway, St Helena

Oakville Wine Merchant

Oakville Wine Merchant next to Oakville Grocery serves a romantic wine experience on Feb. 13 and 14 that includes three Rosé Champagnes paired with chocolates from Earth & Sky or cheese from Oakville Grocery.

The wines are Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Reserve Rosé Champagne, JCB Gala Brut Rosé Champagne and Ruinart Rosé Champagne. The price is $99.

Call 707-948-6099 or email ashley.ogburn@oakvillewinemerchant.com.

Oakville Wine Merchant, 7856 St Helena Highway, Oakville

On Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14

Toasted

Toasted can deliver challah, a lox platter for two, mini chocolate espresso babka, double chocolate bagels and even a bouquet by Neve Farms.

Email all orders to info@toastednapa.com by Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. for Valentine's Day delivery

Foodshed

Foodshed will prepare a cioppino of Dungeness crab (based upon availability), clams, mussels, rock shrimp, scallops, white gulf shrimp and cod plus garlic bread for Valentine's weekend. Dinners are offered in multiples of two for $35 per person.

Reserve in advance as dinners are limited.

Foodshed Take Away, 3385 Old California Way, Napa, www.foodshedpizza.org, 707-255-3340

Southside

Southside’s Valentine’s Day brunch for two includes avocado toasts, mini blueberry scones and 12-oz lattes for $32 for dine-in or takeout. They will be taking orders starting Feb. 9.

Southside Century, 135 Gasser Dr., Napa, www.Southsidenapa.com, 707-819-2400

Brasswood Bar + Kitchen

Valentine's Day Brasswood Bar + Kitchen will offer a three-course take-home dinner for those who want to spend the evening at home.

Pick up is on Feb. 14 between 4 and 4:30 p.m. All items are packaged with heating instructions. The cost is $175 at www.brasswood.com, 3111 St. Helena Hwy, St. Helena,

Valentine’s Day dinners at restaurants

Napa

Angèle

Angèle will offer its regular menu on Valentine’s Day with additional specials.

Reserve at www.exploretock.com/angelerestaurant

Angèle Restaurant & Bar, 540 Main St. in the Napa Mill, Napa, www.angelerestaurant.com

Charlie Palmer Steak

Charlie Palmer Steak celebrates Valentine's Day on Monday, Feb. 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. with a four-course tasting menu that includes oysters and caviar, poached salmon, petit filet and milk chocolate cheesecake with brownie crumble.

The cost is $125 per person. Optional wine pairing is $70 per person. www.opentable.com

They will only offer a Valentine’s Day tasting menu. They will not offer an à la carte menu. Oyster Monday and the lounge menu will be offered in the bar and lounge.

Charlie Palmer Steak in Archer Hotel, 1260 First St, Napa, 707-819-2500, www.charliepalmersteak.com

-- Il Posto

It Posto has a Valentine's specials on Feb. 14 that includes asparagus soup with fresh crab garnish; crab cake salad; cioppino; risotto with wild mushrooms; Surf & Turf and strawberry shortcake.

Il Posto, 4211 Solano Ave, Napa, ilpostonapa.com, 707-251-8600

Napa Valley Bistro

Napa Valley Bistro is usually closed Monday, but will be open with on Feb. 14 Valentine’s specials in addition to its regular menu:

These include Maine lobster bisque, Buckley Bay Kumamoto oysters on the half shell, Kobe beef New York strip, surf & turf of grilled wild prawns and filet mignon, and pappardelle pasta and prawns. The whole menu is at www.napavalleybistro.com.

Napa Valley Bistro, 975 Clinton St, Napa, www.napavalleybistro.com, 707-666-2383

Be Bubbly party

Be Bubbly will have two performers on Valentine’s night between 7 and 10 p.m. -- performance artist Juliano Wade and violinist Briana Amr. Tickets include a glass of Leflaive Brut Rosé Champagne for $45.

Be Bubbly Napa Valley, 1407 Second St., Napa, www.bebubblynapa.com

Yountville

Ad Hoc

Ad Hoc will serve a four-course family-style menu of grilled Double ‘R’ Ranch beef ribeye with supplements including Maine lobster ravioli, Regiis Ova caviar, Oysters Rockefeller and freshly shaved black truffles from 4:30 to 9 p.m. The price is $80 per person.

Ad Hoc, 6476 Washington St, Yountville, www.thomaskeller.com/adhoc

Bouchon

Bouchon will serve a three-course menu with optional wine pairings. Highlights include Pithivier Confit de Canard, Bouts de Côtes de Bœuf Braisés and Filet de Sole Petrale.

The price is $195 per person with $135 for wine pairing.

Bouchon Bistro, 6534 Washington St., Yountville, www.thomaskeller.com/bouchonyountville, 707-944-8037

Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge

Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge will be open on Monday, Feb. 14. Menu specials for two (in addition to a la carte offerings) include Oysters Rockefeller with Beausoleil oysters, Hokkaido scallop glacage with Regiis Ova Siberian caviar, Dungeness crab salad with Regiis Ova Ossetra caviar, and Baked Alaska.

Pours of Ruinart Brut Rosé from a jeroboam will be available by the glass and the meal will be accompanied by live jazz. Hours 5 to 9 p.m.

Caviar kits are available for those celebrating at home.

Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge, 6480 Washington St, Yountville, www.regiisova.com/about-lounge

St. Helena

Acacia House at Alila Hotel

Acacia House at Alila Hotel will serve dinner for two on Feb. 14, starting with grilled squab breast with mache, pickled kumquats, and pistachios or burrata with caviar and olio nuovo. Course two includes Veal Breast Oscar with salsify, Dungeness Crab Bearnaise or herb-crusted swordfish with clams, Romanesco, and aioli.

Dessert is passionfruit cheesecake with ginger shortbread, Lemon Bavarian, raspberry, and cremeux.

The prix fixe menu is $160 and includes a glass of Schramsberg Brut Rose, North Coast, 2018.

Alila Hotel, 1915 Main St., St. Helena, www.acaciahouserestaurant.com 707-963-9004

Cook

Cook in St. Helena will have a selection of specials in addition to a scaled-down selection from the regular menu on Feb. 14.

1310 Main St., St. Helena, cooksthelena.com,

Market

Market will supplement its regular menu with Thai marinated Maine lobster, Zinfandel-braised short rib and chocolate souffle on Feb. 14.

Market Restaurant, 1347 Main St., St. Helena, www.marketsthelena.com

Super Bowl events

Napa

Be Bubbly

Come enjoy the bubbliest Super Bowl celebration Napa has to offer at Be Bubbly.

It features a Southside fried chicken box, with a salad with lemon vinaigrette, butter biscuit and chocolate chip cookie.

Pair it with a half-bottle of Michel Gonet Blanc de Blancs ($85 for both) or Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs ($65 for both). Booth tickets and VIP experience are available too.

General admissions ticket is $50. VIP tickets $400

Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St, Napa, www.bebubblynapa.com, 707-637-4532

NapaSport SteakHouse

NapaSport Steakhouse will hold a Super Bowl party sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. The price is $56 per person and will include all you can eat.

They’ll have games, giveaways, football pools, etc. Should be a good time.

They will also be offering the full menu to go that day as well.

NapaSport Steakhouse, 145 Gasser Drive, Suite A, napasportsteakhouse.com

The Q Restaurant & Bar

The Q will offer game food like slow-smoked baby back ribs, spicy smoked chicken wings, and fried chicken buckets to pick up or deliver at ChowNow or www.TheQRandB.com.

The Q Restaurant & Bar, 3900 D Bel Aire Plaza. Napa, 707-224-6600

Winging it

Order wines delivered from Palisades Saloon at www.doordash.com.

Yountville

Ad Hoc

Ad Hoc offers buckets of buttermilk fried chicken, spicy fried chicken and ready-to-eat mac ‘n’ cheese available to good. Order for pickup. Visit the “Holidays” tab on the website to order online. To-go hours are noon to 8 p.m.

The dining room will be open and serving buttermilk fried chicken all day.

As Hoc, 6476 Washington St, Yountville, www.thomaskeller.com/adhoc

La Calenda

Super Bowl menu specials include five adobo-marinated jumbo wings (alitas); fundido de salsa verde con papas y chayote; coctel de camaron; Gringa open-faced quesadilla; slow-roasted pork with pineapple, onion and cilantro; Queso Chihuahua; salsa avocado tomatillo, salsa mixe and half-priced cocktail and beer pitchers

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The game will be shown on four TVs in the front patio, bar, main dining room and private dining room with sound on speakers throughout the restaurant

Takeout chicken tinga and carnitas catering boxes, alitas, El Chefe beer and half-gallons of Margaritas are available via Toast and DoorDash.

La Calenda, 6518 Washington St., Yountville, www.lacalendamex.com

