L'Apéro les Trois in Winters, a new tasting room showcasing French farmhouse-style apéritifs, will host its first seasonal dinner on Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m.

The "Celebrating the Fig" four-course dinner is an opportunity to taste its fig apéritif, one of six limited-production creations that infuse seasonal fruit from the bounty of Northern California with wines from Berryessa Gap.

For the fig apéritif, Zinfandel is infused with fresh and dried figs, fig leaves and fresh thym.e. Other apéritifs include dry rosé with Blenheim apricots and green almonds; Zinfandel infused over six months with green walnuts, cinnamon, cloves and vanilla; Sauvignon Blanc with Meyer lemon; Chardonnay with quince; and dry rosé with oranges and rosemary .

The dinner will be served at long tables draped in rustic linens, set with candles and vintage ware, presented family-style and cooked by the trio of women behind L'Apéro les Trois: Berryessa Gap winery owner and chef Corinne Martinez; Berryessa Gap winemaker Nicole Salengo, and Georgeanne Brennan, a James Beard award-winning cookbook author (and contributor to the Napa Valley Register).

For the dinner, master smoker Dan Schrupp has come on board to help create the menu:

— Proscuitto-stuffed figs and flatbread of grapes, figs and blue cheese with olives

— Peach and burrata salad, with Bondolio olive oil, savory fig bread and French butter

— Smoked Broken Arrow Ranch quail with fig and onion stuffing, Red Flint polenta and blistered green beans

— Cheeses with herb salad and Champagne vinaigrette

— Housemade fig ice cream sandwiches

Each course will be paired with a Berryessa Gap wine, concluding with the newly released Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine.

Tickets are $150 including tax and gratuity and can reserved at laperolestrois.com. Seating is limited to 32 guests.

Brennan has shared one of her recipes for figs.

Fig and Olive Tapenade

Georgeanne Brennan

This sweet and savory tapenade makes a great companion to goat cheese on a crostini, and also makes a fine component on a composed cheese platter.

1 cup dried figs, coarsely chopped

1 cup pitted Kalamata olives, well-drained

4 olive oil-packed anchovy fillets

1 teaspoon minced rosemary

2 to 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Put the figs, olives, anchovies and rosemary in a food processor and process until will blended. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and blend to a smooth paste. If too stiff, add more olive oil. When the paste is smooth to your liking, add the lemon juice.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Makes 2 cups.

