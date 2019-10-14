Chef Charlie Palmer will host American Fare, a celebration of American cuisine, on Monday, Nov. 18 at Charlie Palmer Steak and Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar located at Archer Hotel Napa.
The Charlie Palmer Collective of chefs will partner with Napa Valley Cabernet producers for the competitive and interactive party.
Each chef will choose a recipe from Charlie Palmer’s "American Fare" cookbook and add their own twist. Guests taste and vote for their favorite.
“More than 30 years ago, I made a commitment to creating dishes featuring regional American ingredients at Aureole,” Palmer said. “Since then, our collective’s footprint has expanded tremendously but my dedication to the constant progression of domestic cuisine is unwavering. I’m excited to see how this next generation of talented chefs has reimagined my progressive American recipes.”
American Fare will feature sustainably raised, heritage breed, antibiotic-free pork, beef, poultry and game courtesy of Joyce Farms, a family-owned company dedicated to using humane, all-natural and regenerative farming methods.
Participating chefs include:
-- Francisco Lopez, Jr., executive chef, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa
-- Jason Collins, executive pastry chef, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa
-- Scott Romano, executive chef, Dry Creek Kitchen
-- Lisa Kaufman, executive pastry chef, Dry Creek Kitchen
-- Eduardo “Lalo” Saavedra, executive chef, Charlie Palmer Steak Las Vegas
• Alexandre Gregoire, executive chef, Aureole Las Vegas
• Michael Mahoney, executive chef, Charlie Palmer Steak Reno
• Chris Engel, executive chef, Aureole, New York
• Fernando Marulanda, executive chef, Upper Story/Crimson & Rye
• Andrea Soldini, executive chef, Charlie Palmer Steak New York
• Matt Schindler, executive chef, Charlie Palmer at The Knick
• Mike Ellis, executive chef, Charlie Palmer Steak Washington, D.C.
Participating wineries and additional food stations include Atelier Fine Foods, Black River Caviar, Charles Krug, Clos Du Vol, Duckhorn Vineyards, Faust, John Anthony, Journeyman Meat Co., Louis M. Martini, OHM Coffee Roasters, Raymond Vineyards, Red Mare, Silver Oak, Vintage Sweet Shoppe and Whitehall Lane.
Full Chizel will provide music.
American Fare is from 6-9 p.m. in the Archer Hotel Grand Salon. Tickets are $95. An after-party is from 9-11 p.m. in the Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar. Tickets for this are $40. After-party tickets must be purchased with an American Fare event ticket.