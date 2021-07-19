Cheese Authority Janet Fletcher announces a new 'World Cheese Tour'

Janet Fletcher, author of "Cheese & Wine, Cheese & Beer" and the Planet Cheese blog, will resume her popular tasting series with eight classes surveying the world of fine cheese on Tuesday evenings from August through November 2021.
Classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Southside Café at South Napa Century Center. Each class begins with a half-hour reception, followed by a sit-down cheese tasting. Each class will feature a unique theme and appropriate domestic and international wines.
This year’s new themes include an evening devoted to France Off the Beaten Path and another evening devoted to Spanish All Stars.
The schedule for Janet Fletcher’s World Cheese Tour at Southside Café at South Napa Century Center is as follows:
• Aug. 17: Italy North to South — Taste superb new creations, classic wheels and some lesser-known gems from Italy’s finest artisan cheesemakers.
• Aug. 31: France Off the Beaten Path — “Travel” the back roads of France to taste superb regional cheeses from the country that invented the cheese course.
• Sept. 21: Cheese & Wine Deep Dive — How do you create blissful marriages? Master some pairing principles tonight as you sample seven slam-dunk pairings.
• Sept. 28: United States of Cheese — Meet stunning world-class cheeses from seven states in this cheesy road trip.
• Oct. 12: Cheese & Beer Deep Dive — From IPA and porter to Belgian strong ale and wheat beer, every style has its cheese soul mates. You’ll be a pairing whiz after this class.
• Oct. 26: American Cheese Society Blue-Ribbon Winners — Your opportunity to taste what the experts consider the epitome of American cheesemaking.
• Nov. 9: Spanish All Stars — Spain is sending us some absolutely remarkable cheeses these days. Taste the standouts, with sparkling cava to start.
• Nov. 16: Bubblemania! — Enjoy three different bottlings of the elegant Roederer Estate with an equally sumptuous cheese selection.
The cost is $80 per class or $225 for any three classes.
Seating is limited; reservations are required. Visit www.janetfletcher.com/cheese-classes-2021 or call 707-637-3299
Southside Café is at 135 Gasser Drive in Napa's South Napa Century Center.
For more information on Janet Fletcher is at www.janetfletcher.com.