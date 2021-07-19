Cheese Authority Janet Fletcher announces a new 'World Cheese Tour'

Janet Fletcher, author of "Cheese & Wine, Cheese & Beer" and the Planet Cheese blog, will resume her popular tasting series with eight classes surveying the world of fine cheese on Tuesday evenings from August through November 2021.

Classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Southside Café at South Napa Century Center. Each class begins with a half-hour reception, followed by a sit-down cheese tasting. Each class will feature a unique theme and appropriate domestic and international wines.

This year’s new themes include an evening devoted to France Off the Beaten Path and another evening devoted to Spanish All Stars.

The schedule for Janet Fletcher’s World Cheese Tour at Southside Café at South Napa Century Center is as follows:

• Aug. 17: Italy North to South — Taste superb new creations, classic wheels and some lesser-known gems from Italy’s finest artisan cheesemakers.

• Aug. 31: France Off the Beaten Path — “Travel” the back roads of France to taste superb regional cheeses from the country that invented the cheese course.

• Sept. 21: Cheese & Wine Deep Dive — How do you create blissful marriages? Master some pairing principles tonight as you sample seven slam-dunk pairings.