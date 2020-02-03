Janet Fletcher’s Cheese Classes

Italian All Stars

Wednesday, March 18

Taste superb new creations, classic wheels and some lesser-known gems from Italy’s finest artisan cheesemakers.

Raw-Milk Cheese Showcase

Wednesday, April 15

Celebrate tradition in this class devoted to cheeses made exclusively with raw milk. For some purist cheesemakers, it’s raw milk or nothing.

France Off the Beaten Path

Wednesday, May 20

You’ll “travel” the back roads to taste superb regional cheeses from the country that invented the cheese course.

Cheese & Wine Deep Dive

Wednesday, June 10

How do you create blissful marriages? Master some pairing principles tonight as we sample seven slam-dunk pairings.

United States of Cheese

Wednesday, July 15

Meet stunning cheeses from seven different states in this cheesy road trip.

Cheese & Beer Deep Dive

Wednesday, August 19

From hoppy IPAs to malty doppelbocks, the world’s great beers with the right cheese can be a peak experience.

Blue Ribbon Winners from the American Cheese Society

Wednesday, September 16

Taste what the experts consider the best of American cheesemaking this year.

Spanish All Stars

Wednesday, October 21

Spain is sending us some absolutely remarkable cheeses these days. We’ll taste the standouts, with sparkling cava to start.

Bubblemania!

Wednesday November 18

Enjoy three different bottlings of the elegant Roederer Estate with an equally sumptuous cheese selection.

General attendance information

Reservations required at www.janetfletcher.com. Click on Experiences. Or call 707-637-3299.

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Silverado Cooking School

1552 Silverado Trail

Napa