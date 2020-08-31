Chef Chris Kollar wins the inaugural Napa Valley Champions Cook-Off

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fork It Over and Hands Across the Valley teamed up to raise $170,000 for the Napa Valley Food Bank and Meals on Wheels with the first Napa Valley Champions Cook-off on Aug. 23 at the CIA at Copia in Napa.

Chris Kollar, chef and owner of Kollar Chocolates in Yountville, won the friendly competition, besting Elizabeth Binder, chef and owner of Hand-Crafted Catering as spectators streamed the competition on the Oxbow Public Market Facebook page, with the opportunity to donate to support both programs.

Each year, Fork It Over, hosted by Oxbow Public Market, and Hands Across the Valley, two Napa non-profits targeting families who don’t have enough to eat, conduct events that raise significant funds to support Napa County’s safety-net food programs. With these two benefit events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Valley Food Bank and Meals on Wheels stood to lose approximately $250,000 while the number of families supported by these programs has greatly increased due to the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn. The most vulnerable families still don’t have enough food, and many in the community that have never needed to access these programs now rely on them to keep their families fed.