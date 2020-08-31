Chef Chris Kollar wins the inaugural Napa Valley Champions Cook-Off

Fork It Over and Hands Across the Valley teamed up to raise $170,000 for the Napa Valley Food Bank and Meals on Wheels with the first Napa Valley Champions Cook-off on Aug. 23 at the CIA at Copia in Napa.
Chris Kollar, chef and owner of Kollar Chocolates in Yountville, won the friendly competition, besting Elizabeth Binder, chef and owner of Hand-Crafted Catering as spectators streamed the competition on the Oxbow Public Market Facebook page, with the opportunity to donate to support both programs.
Each year, Fork It Over, hosted by Oxbow Public Market, and Hands Across the Valley, two Napa non-profits targeting families who don’t have enough to eat, conduct events that raise significant funds to support Napa County’s safety-net food programs. With these two benefit events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Valley Food Bank and Meals on Wheels stood to lose approximately $250,000 while the number of families supported by these programs has greatly increased due to the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn. The most vulnerable families still don’t have enough food, and many in the community that have never needed to access these programs now rely on them to keep their families fed.
The competition began before noon when each chef learned that they were challenged to create a “sandwich with a side” at Oxbow Public Market. They quickly gathered their ingredients from Oxbow merchants before racing next door to the CIA for the competition, which began at 2 p.m.
Kollar won with his hearty Steak Sandwich with Point Reyes Blue Cheese and caramelized onions with an heirloom tomato and potato salad as his side. Binder countered with her filet of beef sandwich on a homemade Gougere pastry, accompanied by an heirloom tomato and stone fruit salad and crispy onion rings as her sides.
The judges lauded each chef’s creations, with Kollar edging it out on a split vote.
Both chefs were familiar with the competition format. Binder helped her team “Beat Bobby Flay” on the popular cooking competition’s “Perched for Victory” show, Season 23, Episode 7, which aired on Jan. 26, and Kollar was named a 2020 “Chopped Champion”, winning the “Sweet & Salty Success” challenge in Season 42, Episode 1, which aired on Jan. 7.
The virtual competition was hosted by KCBS’ Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem, and the competition was judged by Chef Ken Frank of La Toque, Anita Cartagena, chef and owner of Protéa in Yountville, and chef/owner Tanya Holland of Brown Sugar Kitchen.
The inaugural Napa Valley Champion Chef Cook-Off was sponsored by the Roger Trinchero Family Foundation, in association with 5T Wealth, Adams Law Group, Black Stallion Winery, Chevron Corporation, Oxbow Public Market, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, The Doctors Co., The Gasser Foundation, and Umpqua Bank.
“We couldn’t be happier with these results,” said Aura Adams, co-founder of Fork it Over. “The support we received from the community and our sponsors was nothing short of amazing, especially from the Roger Trinchero Family Foundation, which was the largest single donation we’ve ever received. The community really stepped up during this challenging time when our safety-net food programs need it the most.”
The Napa Valley Champions Cook-Off can still be viewed on Oxbow Public Market’s Facebook page, and donations can be made directly at canv.org, by clicking the green donation button.
