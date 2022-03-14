Chef Sayat Ozyilmaz brings new flair and new flavors to the CIA at Copia

The COVID-19 pandemic had profound effect on the restaurant at the CIA at Copia, but it’s back with a new name, new emphasis and a new chef, Sayat Ozyilmaz, who, with director of food and special events John Riggio, is introducing new flavors and innovation.

And though some of its effort is aimed at visitors, much of the emphasis is on pleasing locals. “Locals are smart, sophisticated, know food and have good palates,” said Ozyilmaz. “They’re great if demanding customers.”

The whole restaurant is now called the Grove after the garden extension once best known for pizzas under the olive trees, but the two have merged. Its food combines Middle Eastern flavors with California ingredients but is rapidly evolving as COVOD recedes, changing as fast at the produce in the adjacent gardens ripens.

After first opening serving only full meals, it has evolved into family-style shared presentations with many choices for the table, from light and casual to veritable feasts.

Many people prefer to eat outside no matter the state of the pandemic, and brunch is served only outside, but the restaurant is full inside on weekends. “People are feeling more optimistic,” said Ozyilmaz.

It’s still only open Wednesday through Sunday, like many other restaurants hit by staff shortages and still-recovering tourism.

New leaders mean new direction

Both the chef and his director are relatively new to Copia.

Executive chef Sayat Ozyilmaz is from an Armenian family in Istanbul, Turkey. He came to the U.S. on a full scholarship to Dartmouth College, where he started out in molecular engineering before switching to get a bachelor’s degree in economics.

After graduation, he worked in supply chain optimization as an engineer but started thinking about what he really wanted to do with his life. That wasn’t it.

A trip to Turkey and Armenia convinced him he wanted to cook and he enrolled at The Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park, N.Y. He worked at the acclaimed Blue Hill at Stone Barns while at the CIA and at Le Bernardin when he graduated in 2015.

While at the CIA, Ozyilmaz met fellow student Laura Millan and they married, then embarked on a multi-city honeymoon at stages (one-day internships) at 25 restaurants including in Mexico.

The experience led them to San Francisco, where he worked at Mourad (whose chef is soon to open Moro in the Oxbow Public Market next door to Copia) before joining her to form Istanbul Modern SF.

They later opened Noosh with an inventive take on Middle Eastern flavors but left in a disagreement with their partner.

During the pandemic, he advised restaurants in surviving, then joined the CIA at Copia in the spring of 2021.

Another chef married to a chef

John Riggio, the director of food and beverage at The CIA at Copia, is also married to a chef. The native of New York and New Jersey studied business as an undergraduate but got into cooking and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park in 2007.

After graduation, Riggio and his wife Stacee Delabastide visited Napa Valley. Touring the vineyards and tasting rooms of Napa and Sonoma, he caught the wine bug and he studied with the Court of Master Sommeliers in 2009.

Joining chef Wolfgang Puck in Washington, D.C., Riggio took over the wine program, then worked in Texas and California. He is currently pursuing advanced certification through the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET).

Pivoting from luxury

In the “old” days, Copia, like most luxury restaurants, was fairly formal, at least inside, focusing on traditional French-influenced three-course meals. Ozyilmaz has introduced not only a wider variety of flavors but more casual service, the shared experiences typical of Middle Eastern meals.

His influences include all parts of the old Ottoman Empire, not just Turkey but flavors from North Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Armenia.

Copia, however, has to adapt to diners’ preferences. “People sometimes have preconceptions of what the CIA is,” said Ozyilmaz. “They have different expectations of service and spending including traditional preferences.”

Nevertheless, he said that if you ask people what they want, they often want experiential service, maybe with some tableside preparation. “People like to see something new.”

That, in fact, is an overall theme of the Culinary Institute, new frontiers of flavor. They even hold a conference, Worlds of Flavor, devoted to it at Copia.

One advantage for restaurants of being in Napa is that visitors may be less price conscious than in some area – if they see value.

“The food is meant to be shared, but it’s not just a $12 plate of hummus but maybe quail with Middle Eastern sauce. They can build their own experience,” said Ozyilmaz. “They can come for an opulent meal or a casual light supper.”

For example, along with butter-roasted swordfish and lamb shoulder barbacoa to share in a recent menu he included pasta and other more reasonable items.

The garden rules

Not surprisingly, the cooking is based on what’s coming from the garden and plant focused, though there’s plenty of meat and seafood for those who want it. “American expectations force meat onto plates,” Ozyilmaz said.

Copia lost its South Gardens when it was sold to the CIA, and the large olive orchard is gone, reconfigured to provide ample produce.

“It gives us such bounty, but it also constraints the menu,” said Ozyilmaz. “We can’t serve tomatoes in the winter, but fortunately, there are plenty of other choices.”

Building on that, he preserves a vast array of foods through fermentation and other processes and may use them in innovative ways, like kim chi in a Croque Madam.

Experiences in beverages as well as food

Riggio also infuses fruit and nuts into liqueurs like nocino and limoncello, often adding Middle Eastern touches.

Cocktails are hot in the restaurant world, and he has has created a diverse cocktail program inspired by Copia’s extensive culinary gardens. He pairs savory items like fresh sage leaves, Fennell syrups, carrot juice and cilantro with small batch gins, rums and tequilas from nearby distilleries, for example.

Trying to satisfy but also expand patrons’ experiences, Copia has classic opulent Napa wines, but it also offers less common varieties from different regions and orange and pét nat wines, “Some pair well with the menu because they’re more acidic with lower alcohol and tannins,” noted Riggio.

Expect themed dinners

Not surprisingly, Ozyilmaz sometimes picks interesting themes for special meals, particular on Sunday night. It was recently Mardi Gras, and he will be serving a meal for Nowruz or Persian New Year on Sunday, March 20. Expect an Armenian meal, too.

Fortunately, he can find the ingredients he needs in the area and also finds full support from the CIA.

In turn, he supports the CIA’s other programs. He speaks at conferences and sometimes in classes, and boot camps end up with a special meal at Grove.

Expect more and more

As things pick up, and they reactivate the space at Copia, both locals and visitors can expect more and more reasons to visit.

“We anticipate a very busy spring,” Riggio said. Concerts in the Amphitheater will start again in April and expect celebrations of Earth Day and other special occasions. Fortunately, Copia held onto most of its staff during the slowdown, so it’s ready to go.

And though Copia hasn’t publicized them much, its museums and store are open, and the Lunch Box in the old ticket office, which is under Ozyilmaz’ purview, is switching to more of a deli format.

The CIA is continuing the deliberate approach to Copia it has followed ever since it acquired the operation, but you can expect more and more attractions in upcoming months.

Zeytinyagli Artichoke

Sayat Ozmilyaz, Grove at Copia

Serves 4.

The Aegean region of Turkey is famous for cooking and preserving vegetables in olive oil. The meze culture revolves around vegetables, fish and meat that’s been preserved. The cooking technique is similar to the Southern French artichoke poaching (i.e. berigoule) or Spanish canned vegetables in olive oil.

Juice from 2 lemons

Peel from 1/2 of an orange

2 tarragon stems

2 parsley stems

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 Bay leaf, dry

3 garlic cloves, sliced

8 oz pearl onions, peeled

1 oz unrefined cane sugar

1/3 oz kosher salt

2 quarts vegetable stock

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 peeled globe artichokes

Garnish:

1 pint blanched peas

4 blanched carrots

1 cup raw rhubarb, thinly sliced (Note: I checked on the rhubarb, and chef Sayat said you shouldn’t eat a lot of raw rhubarb stalk, but it’s the leaves that are poison./Paul Franson)

¼ cup fresh tarragon leaves

¼ cup parsley chiffonade

1 cup dill fronds

Sweat the whole pearl onions in half of the olive oil in a medium-sized pot on low to medium heat. Once the onions are translucent on the outside (4-6 minutes) add the sliced garlic and sweat until garlic becomes aromatic.

Add all the stock, sugar, salt, the artichokes and all the aromatics (i.e. parsley stem, orange peel, tarragon stem, thyme sprig, dry bay leaf), the rest of the olive oil and half the lemon juice to the pot. Bring all of this to a simmer.

Simmer on low to medium heat until the artichoke has been cooked through. It should be soft and succulent but holding its shape. Add the rest of the lemon juice and orange juice. Adjust seasoning with salt and more lemon juice. The seasoning of the liquid will eventually equalize and give you a very well-seasoned artichoke. Keep refrigerated overnight for best results.

The next day, save some of the olive oil from the poaching liquid that has risen to the top. Place a piece of artichoke and some of the poaching liquid with the pearl onions onto a shallow bowl.

Add peas, carrots, herbs and rhubarb to the salad and finally the reserved olive oil from the poaching liquid.

Drape the salad over the poached artichoke.

Cocktails based on Amarena (cherry) syrup

John Riggio, Grove at Copia

The Amarena cherry is a small sour dark-colored Italian variety. Two popular house-made cocktails are based on a cherry vanilla soda recipe and a whiskey sour. In both cases, the vanilla, either from the Bourbon or vanilla extract, work well with the cherry syrup. At Copia, they make a syrup in-house with a reduction of cherries, wine, sugar and baking spices, but store-bought works just as well. It is bottled commercially by Fabbri company.

Amarena Cherry Soda

(zero proof)

Fill a tall glass with cubed ice, set aside Fill a shaker with cubed ice, and then add:

2 oz Amarena syrup

1 oz lemon juice

Vanilla

Shake well to combine. Strain into prepared glass. Top off with club soda. Finish with a dash of vanilla and two dashes of Angostura Bitters.

Amerena-Bourbon Cocktail

Fill a rocks glass with ice and set aside. Fill a shaker with ice and add

2 oz Amarena syrup

2 oz of Bourbon (one with balanced vanilla notes, like Buffalo Trace works well)

1 oz lime juice

A dash of vanilla extract

Shake well and then strain into prepared rocks glass. Garnish with Amarena cherries from syrup on bar pick.