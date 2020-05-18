Chefs at Home: Archetype's Cauliflower steak

2 heads cauliflower

Fennel pollen

Anise-flavored herbs (any of – or a mix of – basil, tarragon, chervil, anise hyssop)

Cut two-inch steaks from the cauliflower where it connects to the stem, so you have a full steak, reserving 1 cup of the scraps for later use. You should get two good slices per head.

(Archetype uses some florets for their beet hummus dish, and grates the rest for a cauliflower crust pizza, or you could use your scraps for cauliflower rice.)

Lay the steaks on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Brush lightly with olive oil, and salt well. Bake in an oven at 350 degrees until soft, but not falling apart, with a small amount of color, but not burned.

Once they are done, set aside.

To plate:

Place a generous 2-3 tablespoons of garlic purée on the plate.

Place a generous 3-4 tablespoons of Romesco sauce on the plate.

Place one piece of hot cauliflower steak on top.

Place a dollop of fermented cauliflower on the side.