Chefs at Home: The authentic Mexican dishes of Mercadito

Chef and co-owner Valentín (Nes) Atayde of Mercadito Food Truck hails from Mexico City, but moved to the U.S. in 2006. The business recently celebrated its fourth anniversary in Napa on April 16. He and his partner decided a food truck was an ideal “stepping-stone” due to the high cost of restaurant rental space.

“I have mentors from the restaurants where I have worked around the Napa Valley, I took culinary classes, I am constantly reading cookbooks and, of course, I have the curiosity and desire to learn something new every day, which I consider to be the most important and helpful thing to keep growing,” Atayde said.

Atayde’s menu includes authentic Mexican dishes that are both visually pleasing and flavorful. He sources ingredients from local farmers and food purveyors with whom he loves to engage in conversation. “I enjoy serving fresh bread from the local bakery and making things from scratch as much as possible. My salsas are made from fresh tomatillos, not canned. I use fresh pineapple on my al pastor, make our chipotles in adobo, and fry our own tortilla chips.”