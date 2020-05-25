Chefs at Home: Todd Humphries and Kitchen Door

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Kitchen Door at the Oxbow Public Market reopened for take-out, there was rejoicing for those who had to forgo its famous chicken wings, pho and other specialties during the shelter-at-home restrictions.

“We’re bringing back dishes that our customers love so much and having a little fun while doing so,” said Todd Humphries, chef/owner of Kitchen Door.

“We took some time to reset and to figure out how best to offer our menu for take away orders,” said Tim Seberson, general manager and managing partner. “Since online ordering is new for Kitchen Door, we wanted our customers to have a seamless experience ordering their favorite dishes and locally-sourced pantry items. For us, utilizing local and seasonal ingredients not only creates the most flavorful dishes, but also allows us to support local farms and purveyors that are so essential to a thriving community.”

As they finalize plans to reopen for in-house dining and service on the patio at the market, they will continue to offer take-out. Details and menus can be found at kitchendoornapa.com.