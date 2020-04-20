Chefs at Home: Trying something new

The pan will be ready when it begins to smoke slightly. Reduce heat to low and place pork chops into sauté pan. Put pan in pre-heated oven and cook for 8-10 minutes. Remove and allow to rest for 10 minutes.

Finishing touches (while pork is resting):

Warm sauce. Add in the spring onions to your sauce and warm through. Lastly add in watercress and wilt.

To serve: Place sauce on your serving dish. Place pork chops on top and enjoy.

'Power-Through Bowls' from C Casa go to the Queen

During the coronavirus pandemic. Catherine Bergen, the owner of C Casa, in Oxbow Public Market, wanted to do something to help. So she and her team are preparing "Power-Through Bowls" to deliver to the Queen of the Valley hospital healthcare staff on a weekly basis. To date, they have delivered more than 400 bowls.

Meanwhile, her innovative taqueria remains open for pickup or DoorDash delivery through the website myccasa.com/napa. On Saturday and Sunday, the breakfast menu is also available until 3 p.m. Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p,m. Call 707-226-7700.