The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia in Napa during the week of Nov. 12-18.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
The History of Napa Valley in Eight Glasses, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:30 p.m., $60
Learn the rich history of the Napa Valley wine industry as you taste your way through the wines of notable pioneers, made in diverse soil and micro-climates.It will discuss the winemaking challenges that have occurred along the way, including phylloxera, prohibition, Pinot Noir. (21+ only)
Thursday, Nov. 15
Pairing Basics: Basic Flavor Interactions, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 3:30–5 p.m., $35
Do you ever wonder how to make that Chardonnay taste fruitier, Merlot taste less bitter, or that roast chicken really sing? Starting with an unseasoned “blank canvas,” you’ll learn how 12 different food components, including examples of salt, spice, sweet, acid, fat, and umami interact with four different styles of wine. You’ll learn and taste the various ways to enhance either the flavor of the wine or the flavor of the food–depending on what your objective is. (21+ only)
Friday, Nov. 16
CIA Skills: The Power of Sauces (Hands-on Class), Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $125
There’s nothing quite like a sauce to transform dinner into a true dining experience. Whether your sauce is simple or ambitious, and no matter which ingredients or method you use, the purpose of this culinary mainstay is to contribute flavor, color, and texture and enhance the food it’s paired with. This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18+ only).
Chef’s Class: Unrivaled Hors d’Oeuvres, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1 – 2 p.m., $30
Learn how to prepare out-of-the-box hors d’oeuvre recipes that will dazzle guests at your next get-together with friends. CIA chefs will share their favorite ingredients, tips and techniques in this fun demonstration-style class, so you can start creating tasty treats at home that are easy-to-make and delicious too!
Saturday, Nov. 17
CIA Skills: Fresh Pasta (hands-on Class), Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $125
This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18+ only)
Napa Valley vs. The World, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:30 p.m., $60
How do wines like New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Italian Sangiovese, and French Bordeaux compare with the wines we make in California? What are the key factors that determine a grape’s characteristics, and how may those factors change when exploring a wine from Europe or North America? How can we understand our preferences for one wine or another, and are those preferences strictly based on flavor? Join us for a series of comparative tastings of the wines of Napa Valley and their counterparts around the world, as we attempt to answer these and other questions. (21+ only)
Sunday, Nov. 18
Family Funday Special Edition: How To Make Éclairs and their Cousins, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15
These interactive, demonstration-style classes are great for the whole family. Learn fun and family-friendly cooking techniques, while building a recipe box for your home kitchen. In this Family Funday, we’ll explore: Éclairs & Their Cousins.
Did you know it takes about the same amount of time to whip up a batch of éclairs as it does to make a batch of muffins? Come learn how just one dough can be turned into all sorts of crowd-pleasers such as éclairs, cream puffs, gougères, churros, and beignets.
We’ll take away the “fancy” and leave only the fun — but get ready to roll up your sleeves. In this hands-on class, we will teach you simple techniques for preparing the dough along with tips on how to pipe, fill, and glaze your way to success (Fun for ages 4+. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.) Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.