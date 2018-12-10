CIA at Copia classes offered during week of Dec. 10–16:
— Thursday, Dec. 13
How To: Make Eclairs & Their Cousins, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30–2:30 p.m., $30.
Did you know it takes about the same amount of time to whip up a batch of éclairs as it does to make a batch of muffins? Learn how just one dough can be turned into all sorts of crowd-pleasers such as éclairs, cream puffs, gougères, churros and beignets. (21 and older only)
— Friday, Dec. 14
Somm’s Class: Festive Cocktails, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 5:30–6:30 p.m., $30.
In this class, you will learn how to create cocktails that will bring the spirit to any occasion. You will add to your repertoire of recipes and be inspired to create new ones of your own. (21 and older only)
— Saturday, Dec. 15
Mastering Mole with Mercadito Food Truck, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., $125. SOLD OUT.
The Chef’s Table: Food for Entertaining, Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., $150.
An evening of food and fun at The Chef’s Table in the Napa Valley Vintners Theater demonstration kitchen and watch CIA chefs work their magic as you learn great tips and techniques along the way.
Class instruction will include creating everything from starters to main dishes, along with entertaining tips. (18 and older only)
— Sunday, Dec. 16
Chef’s Class: Unrivaled Hors d’Oeuvres, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 11 a.m.–noon, $30.
Whether served casually with drinks or more formally as small bites, come learn how to prepare out-of-the-box hors d'oeuvre recipes that will dazzle guests at your next get-together with friends.
Family Funday Special Edition: CIA Holiday Favorites, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30–2:30 p.m., $15.
Learn some of our CIA family favorites just in time for the holidays. Fun for ages 4 and older. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.
Please note, parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.