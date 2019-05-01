Cinco de Mayo at La Toque
La Toque's continues chef Ken Frank's Cinco de Mayo tradition of transforming his Michelin-starred restaurant into “El Toque” for the fifth year on May 5.
They will serve a menu of family recipes prepared by La Toque staff, along with margaritas, tequilas and ice-cold Bohemia, Negro Modelo and Corona beers. Trio Sol de Mexico will provide music.
The five-course Mexican dinner will be available from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. for $65 with a suggested $25 donation to Puertas Abiertas at the door.
La Toque is at 1314 McKinstry St., Napa. Info, 1-888-627-7169, westinnapa.com
Cinco de Mayo at La Calenda
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at La Calenda in Yountville from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Sunday, May 5.
During a street festival, from 1 to 5 p.m., there will be piñatas on the hour, face painting and mariachi music.
Al pastor tacos, chicken or squash tamales, chips and salsa, elote and popsicles will be for sale, in addition to margaritas, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages.
The restaurant will also be open for its regular service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The patio is now open for dining al fresco.
Buy tickets for food and drinks in advance at finessethestore.com and at the event.
La Calenda is at 6518 Washington St., Yountville. Info, 833-682-8226, lacalendamex.com