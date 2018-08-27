These classes are offered at the CIA at Copia in Napa during the week of Aug. 27 – Sept. 2:
— Friday, Aug. 31
Chef’s Class: Fun Finger Foods, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $30.
Learn how to create a variety of bite-sized treats, from skewers and dips to desserts CIA chefs will share their favorite techniques, ingredients, and recipes in this demonstration-style class.
CIA Skills: Flavors of the New Spanish Table (hands-on class), Hestan Kitchen, 4–7 p.m., $125.
This class will introduce you to the recipes and techniques for making Spain’s little plates, from light finger foods to hearty dishes, using ingredients such as olive oil, almonds and hazelnuts, piquillo peppers, saffron, anchovies, coarse sea salt, and smoky paprika.
This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18 and older only).
— Saturday, Sep. 1
A Beginner’s Guide to Sushi Rolls (hands-on Class), Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $150.
Join Chef Ed Metcalfe, executive chef at Shiso Modern Asian Cuisine, and Kaz Matsune, owner of Breakthrough Sushi, for a fun and educational hands-on sushi-making class at Copia. Everyone is welcome and no sushi-making experience is necessary.
Some of the topics we will explore are knife handling, how to make sushi rice, how to choose fish for sushi, and how to make sushi staples.
This class will feature sustainable fish, according to the Seafood Watch Guide by Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Featured recipes are Inside Out Roll, Hand Roll, Dashi Stock, and Miso Soup.
This class concludes with a shared meal. It's not recommended for those with a shellfish allergy. (18 and older only).
Chef’s Class: Mangia Italiano, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $30.
Get the inside scoop on how to make your favorite Italian dishes at home. CIA chef instructors will answer your burning questions (seriously, what is a bucatini?) and show you new dishes, ingredients, and techniques from up and down the boot.
Featured recipes are Sicilian-Style Tuna Steaks, Piadina filled with Chicory and Cheese.
The History of Napa Valley in 8 Glasses, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 3:30–5 p.m., $60.
Learn the rich history of the Napa Valley wine industry while tasting the wines of notable pioneers. (21 and older only).
The Chef’s Table: Farm Fare, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 5–7 p.m., $150.
An evening of food and fun at The Chef’s Table in the Napa Valley Vintners Theater demonstration kitchen. Watch the chefs work their magic as you learn tips and techniques along the way. Ask the chef questions and enjoy food and beverage pairings in an up-close-and-personal venue.
Class instruction will include creating dishes from the culinary garden, including specific techniques related to flavor development and exceptional plate presentations. (18 and older only).
— Sunday, Sept. 2
Family Funday Special Edition: Apple Fun & Fritters, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15.
The Ciderfest at Copia inspires this special edition class all about favorite apples recipes. Fun for ages 4 and older. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.
Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.
For more information or to sign up for a class, visit ciaatcopia.com.