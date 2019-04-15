The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia during the week of April 15 – April 21. The complete class calendar is on the website at ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar/. You can also visit the CIA Foodies site, ciafoodies.com/
Monday, April 15
Young Chef – Basic Culinary Camp (ages 9–12), Hestan Kitchen, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $100—$105.
Hands-on class, listed on Napa Parks & Rec website: https://apm.activecommunities.com/naparec/Activity_Search/11269
If your child love to cook, this camp is the perfect way to introduce him or her to the professional kitchen and learn new cooking and baking techniques from our chefs.
Wednesday, April 17
California Up & Comers: 5 Regions You Should Know, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6–7:15 p.m., $35.
Taste and learn about the exceptional and emerging wines from five up-and-coming California regions. We’ll explore the grapes, techniques, and locations that are inspiring today’s California winemakers.
Friday, April 19
Young Chef: Latin Cuisine – Culinary Day Camp (ages 13 and older), Hestan Kitchen, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m., $150-$155.
Hands-on Class, listed on Napa Parks & Rec website:
Teens can explore the professional kitchen and learn new cooking and baking techniques from CIA chefs. Latin-inspired dishes await, in a full-day program of hands-on cooking, chef demonstrations, tours and lectures, and more.
Flatbreads from Around the World (hands-on class), Hestan Kitchen, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., $95
Flatbreads are among the world’s oldest and most commonly eaten breads, whether served savory or sweet, puffed up or rolled thin. CIA experts will share the techniques you need for mixing and rolling dough and creating zesty sauces with mouthwatering topping combinations and dips that will take this simple and quick-to-cook bread “beyond pizza” every night of the week.
Saturday, April 20
Pairing Principles: Wine and Chocolate, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 11 a.m. to noon, $45.
In this class, you’ll get great tips for balancing the bitterness, sweetness, and intensity in wines to provide the perfect pairing for your favorite chocolate. Explore where chocolate comes from and how to create great flavor and texture combinations.
Chef’s Class: Farm to Table, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30–2:30 p.m., $30.
In this chef demonstration, you’ll learn tips, tricks, and techniques to use the best of your farmers’ market finds to create meals that are full of flavor, rich in nutrients, and good for your community. This class is in partnership with the CIA farm and garden.
Bubbles for Every Occasion, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6–7:15 p.m., $35.
Learn about tasting, buying, serving and fun pairings for sparkling wine with special attention to seasonal foods, upcoming holidays, and traditions on the horizon. You’ll also get the chance to compare wines from many price points and styles to find your favorites for any occasion. (21 and older only)