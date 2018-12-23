The Culinary Institute of America at Copia will be offering these classes between Dec. 24 and Jan. 6. More information and registration is at ciaatcopia.com.
Thursday, Dec. 27
-- Young Chef: Latin Cuisine – One-day culinary camp for ages 13+, Hestan Kitchen, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $150
Teens can explore a professional kitchen and learn new cooking and baking techniques from CIA chefs for Latin-inspired dishes in a full-day program of hands-on cooking, chef demonstrations, tours, lectures, and more.
Young chefs must be signed in by an adult. At the conclusion of the program, adults must pick up their young chef at Copia. Young chefs cannot leave Copia without their designated accompanying adult.
Friday, Dec. 28
-- Young Chef: Basic Culinary Camp for Ages 9 - 12, Hestan Kitchen, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $100
Introduce youngsters to the professional kitchen where they will learn new cooking and baking techniques from CIA chefs.
-- The Chef’s Table: Pasta, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 5 – 7 p.m., $150
An evening of food and fun at The Chef’s Table where you will gather round the table in the Napa Valley Vintner's Theater and watch CIA chefs work their magic as you learn great tips and techniques. Ask the questions and enjoy delicious food and beverage pairings. You won’t leave hungry!
Class instruction will include making dough, rolling and cutting techniques, and cooking and saucing your pasta. (18+ only)
Saturday, Dec. 29
-- How To: Taste Wine in 90 Seconds, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 11 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m., $35
From tongue to brain stem takes just nanoseconds and yet a Master Sommelier candidate has a little over four minutes to taste, evaluate, and identify wines. What happens in between? How much time do you really need to figure out what you think and how you feel about a wine? In this class, you’ll taste five wines, learn the lingo, understand what you prefer, and how to enjoy it with food, family, and friends. You’ll leave with a practical, fun, and common sense way to appreciate, record, and remember the wines you’ve tasted so you can find more wines you want to drink and avoid the ones you don’t. (21+ only)
-- CIA Skills: Cooking with Wine (hands-on class), Hestan Kitchen, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m., $125
In this class, we’re not talking about enjoying a glass of wine while you cook…we mean reserving some for your recipes. That’s because wine is more than just an accompaniment with dinner; as an ingredient, it can add complex flavor to your dish. Find out how, as your instructor guides you through some of the many delicious ways you can add a little more wine to your meals—and your life.
This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18+ only)
Sunday, Dec. 30
-- Family Funday: Tacos, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15
Get a family fiesta going with a taco making party at the CIA. In this class, we’ll explore ways to make one of this favorite, flavorful foods a healthy and interactive family activity. You’ll leave knowing how to spice things up (or down!) as well as create your own taco-centric meals and even how to make your own hand-pressed tortillas so that you can turn your home kitchen into your family’s favorite taqueira.
Good for ages 4+. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child. Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.
-- Bubbles for Every Occasion, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:15 p.m., $35
Whether you’re spending time with your love, your family, your friends or just yourself (and your cat), sparkling wines from all over the world can make every moment a happy one. This class will talk about tasting, buying, serving sparkling wines, along with great pairings for it. This class will give special attention to seasonal foods, holidays, and traditions.
If there’s one time of year to enjoy the real thing, New Year’s Eve is it. But what’s all the fuss? You’ll taste the differences between Champagne and some of our favorite wines made in the same style. You’ll also get the chance to compare wines from many price points and styles to find your favorites for any occasions Who knows? 2019 could be filled with some new, sparkling discoveries. (21+ only)
Thursday, Jan. 3
--Chef’s Class: Soups with Flair, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $30
Whether it’s broth-based, creamy, or chunky, there’s a soup to suit every season and occasion. In this class, you’ll learn the techniques and essential flavor and seasoning fundamentals you need to prepare satisfying bowls of your favorite soups at home.
Featured recipes include Chestnut Soup with Fresh Ginger and Roasted Garlic Soup
Friday, Jan. 4
The Chef’s Table: California Bounty, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., $150
An evening of food and fun at The Chef’s Table will cover trimming, cutting, and cooking the perfect steak, tips on cooking seasonally, and a celebration of California’s agricultural bounty.(18+ only)
Saturday, Jan. 5
-- Handmade Dim Sum & Dumplings (Hands-on Class), Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., $95
Learn the techniques to make popular dim sum dishes at home. You will steam and deep fry your way to a delicious brunchtime meal, and you’ll be amazed at how easy (and delicious) homemade dim sum and dumplings can be!
-- Pairing Basics: Basic Flavor Interactions, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 3:30 – 5 p.m., $35
Do you ever wonder just how to make that Chardonnay taste fruitier, Merlot taste less bitter, or that roast chicken really sing? This class is the perfect place to begin. Starting with an unseasoned “blank canvas,” you’ll learn how 12 different food components, including examples of salt, spice, sweet, acid, fat, and umami interact with four different styles of wine. You’ll learn and taste the various ways to enhance either the flavor of the wine or the flavor of the food. (21+ only)
Sunday, Jan. 6
-- Family Funday Special Edition: How to Make Eclairs and Their Cousins, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15
Did you know it takes about the same amount of time to whip up a batch of éclairs as it does to make a batch of muffins? Learn how just one dough can be turned into all sorts of crowd-pleasers such as éclairs, cream puffs, gougères, churros, and beignets.
We’ll take away the “fancy” and leave only the fun — but get ready to roll up your sleeves. In this hands-on class, we will teach you simple techniques for preparing the dough along with tips on how to pipe, fill, and glaze your way to success.
Fun for ages 4+. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child. Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.