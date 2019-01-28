The CIA at Copia will offer the following classes during the week of Jan. 28–Feb. 3.
The full class calendar can be found at ciaatcopia.com/classes/copia-class-calendar/, and information is also available at ciafoodies.com/.
— Wednesday, Jan. 30
Somm’s Class: What We’re Drinking Now, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7 p.m., $30.
Information today is being shared faster than ever, so it can be difficult to keep up with the latest beverage trends. In this class, you'll discover adventurous and tasty wines and other beverages to try now. (21 and older only)
— Thursday, Jan. 31
CIA Skills: Power of Sauces, Hestan Kitchen, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m., $140.
There’s nothing quite like a sauce to transform dinner into a true dining experience. Whether your sauce is simple or ambitious, and no matter which ingredients or method you use, the purpose of this culinary mainstay is to contribute flavor, color, and texture and enhance the food it’s paired with. Discover the power of sauces, as you learn how to apply a few basic sauce-making skills.
This small hands-on class concludes with a meal and wine. (18 and older only)
— Friday, Feb. 1
Chef’s Class: Hearty Vegetarian, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., $30.
Now that the holidays are behind us, we are looking for ways to eat healthy after a bit of indulgence. Eating more vegetables is a good place to start! So whether you live a vegetarian lifestyle, cook for a family member who does, or just want a great meat-free option to add to your family dinner mix, come learn a delicious and healthy take on a classic comfort food.
The History of Napa Valley in 8 Glasses, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:30 p.m., $60.
Learn the rich history of the Napa Valley wine industry as you taste the wines of notable pioneers, made in diverse soils, and unique micro-climates. (21 and older only)
— Saturday, Feb. 2
CIA Skills: Spice It Up!, Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., $140.
This class will introduce you to the wonderful world of flavor that lies right at your fingertips In just a few hours with our chef, you’ll discover fun and creative ways to use spices to add zest and interest to any dish. This small hands-on class concludes with a meal and wine. (18 and older only)
Chef’s Class: Super Game Day Snacks, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., $30.
Whether you're a fan or not, don't show up to game day unprepared. Learn how to make classic snacks with a twist by integrating food trends into traditional crowd-pleasing fare for the big game. Don't worry, you won't "fumble" on the food this year. Your guests will "rush" to "tackle" these tasty treats.