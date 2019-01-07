The following classes will offered at the CIA at Copia during the week of Jan. 7.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Napa Valley vs. The World, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:30 p.m., $60
How do wines like New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Italian Sangiovese, and French Bordeaux compare with California wines? What are the key factors that determine a grape’s characteristics, and how may those factors change when exploring a wine from Europe or North America? How can we understand our preferences for one wine or another, and are those preferences strictly based on flavor? A series of comparative tastings of the wines of Napa Valley and their counterparts around the world will attempt to answer these and other questions. (21+ only)
Thursday, Jan. 10
CIA Skills: Spice It Up!, Hestan Kitchen, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m., $140
There are so many different spices out there, from so many different countries, that it can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. Not to worry; this class will introduce you to the wonderful world of flavor that lies right at your fingertips. In just a few hours with a CIA chef, you’ll discover fun and creative ways to use spices to add zest and interest to any dish. Hands-on class.
Friday, Jan. 11
The History of Napa Valley in 8 Glasses, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:30 p.m., $60
Learn the rich history of the Napa Valley wine industry as you taste your way through the wines of notable pioneers, made in diverse soils, and unique micro-climates. The class will discuss the winemaking challenges that have occurred along the way — phylloxera, prohibition, Pinot Noir. (21+ only)
Sunday, Jan. 13
The Chef’s Table: Sunday Brunch, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 10 a.m. to noon, $85
Gather round the table in the Napa Valley Vintners Theater demonstration kitchen and watch CIA chefs work their magic as you learn great tips and techniques along the way. You won’t leave hungry! Class instruction will include tricks of the trade when it comes to hosting a multi-course morning meal featuring favorite sweet and savory brunch dishes and beverages. (18+ only)
Family Funday: Pizza, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15
In this class, you will explore many pizza crusts and creative toppings for each season and each person in the family. No matter what kind of pizza you like, you’ll leave knowing plenty of new ways to make one of the world’s favorite foods.Fun for ages 4+. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child. Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.
