The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia during the week of Jan. 14-20.
Find the class calendar on Copia website ciaatcopia.com/classes/copia-class-calendar/ or visit ciafoodies.com/.
— Wednesday, Jan. 16
Bubbles for Every Occasion, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:15 p.m., $35
Whether you’re spending time with your love, your family, your friends or just yourself and your cat, sparkling wines from all over the world can make every moment a happy one. This class will talk about tasting, buying, serving and fun pairings for sparkling wine. You’ll taste the differences between Champagne and wines made in the same style. You’ll also get the chance to compare wines from many price points and styles to find your favorites for any occasion. (21+ only)
— Thursday, Jan. 17
Flatbreads from Around the World, Hestan Kitchen, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., $95, hands-on class
Flatbreads are among the world’s oldest and most commonly eaten breads. Whether served savory or sweet, puffed up or rolled thin, flavorful breads are sure to be a party-pleaser or favorite go-to dish at your next gathering. CIA experts will share the techniques you need for mixing and rolling dough and creating zesty sauces with topping combinations and dips.
— Friday, Jan. 18
Pairing Basics: Basic Flavor Interactions, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 3 – 4:30 p.m., $35
Do you ever wonder just how to make that Chardonnay taste fruitier, Merlot taste less bitter, or that roast chicken really sing? Starting with an unseasoned “blank canvas,” you’ll learn how 12 different food components, including examples of salt, spice, sweet, acid, fat, and umami interact with four different styles of wine. You’ll learn and taste the various ways to enhance either the flavor of the wine or the flavor of the food. (21+ only)
The Secret Wines of Napa Valley, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:30 p.m., $50
This class will taste six examples of sometimes secret, sometimes rare, but always delicious wines that may become your new favorites, as you learn the stories of pioneers and visionaries from the nearly 180 years of inspired Napa Valley wines. (21+ only)
— Saturday, Jan. 19
CIA Skills: Fresh Pasta, Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $140
Quick to cook, easy to customize, and always flavorful, it's no wonder pasta is always a favorite. In this hands-on cooking experience you’ll learn how to make your own fresh pasta, plus gain the techniques you need for rolling, cutting, and shaping pasta. You’ll leave with new skills and innovative and seasonal recipes.
How To: Taste Wine in 90 Seconds, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 3:30 – 5 p.m., $35
From tongue to brain stem takes just nanoseconds and yet a Master Sommelier candidate has a little over four minutes to taste, evaluate, and identify wines. What happens in between? How much time do you really need to figure out what you think and how you feel about a wine? In this class, you’ll taste five wines, learn the lingo, understand what you prefer, and how to enjoy it with food, family, and friends. You’ll leave with a practical, fun, and common sense way to appreciate, record, and remember the wines you’ve tasted so you can find more wines you want to drink and avoid the ones you don’t. (21+ only)
— Sunday, Jan. 20
Cooking Wild with Chef John Ash, Hestan Kitchen, 10:30 – 1:30 p.m., $150 (resident), $155 (non-resident)
Listed through Parks & Rec: https://apm.activecommunities.com/naparec/Activity_Search/11278
Family Funday: Sunday Lasagna, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15
Make and enjoy your very own lasagna. Fun for ages 4+. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.