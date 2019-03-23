The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia during the week of March 25 – March 31.
Find the entire calendar and sign up for classes at ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar/ or visit the CIA Foodies site ciafoodies.com.
Thursday, March 28
Chef’s Class: Thai Time
Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $30
Get the inside scoop on recipe translation and tricks of the trade that will help you master some of the culinary world’s biggest secrets and techniques. After these demonstration-style classes, you’ll confidently walk away with pro skills that you can easily use in your home kitchen.
In this exploration of Thai cuisine, you’ll learn the basic flavor principles of Thailand’s delicious dishes as well as your yet-to-be-discovered (or soon-to-be new) favorites!
Example recipes include Green Papaya Salad and Tom Kha Gai (Spicy Coconut Soup)
The Chef’s Table: California Bounty, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 8 p.m., $150
Gather round the table in the Napa Valley Vintner’s Theater and watch CIA chefs work their magic as you learn great tips and techniques.
Class instruction will include trimming, cutting, and cooking the perfect steak, tips on cooking seasonally, and a celebration of California’s agricultural splendor. (18+ only)
Friday, March 29
The Secret Wines of Napa Valley
Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:30 p.m., $50
In this class, you will taste six examples of sometimes secret, sometimes rare, but always delicious wines as you learn the stories of pioneers and visionaries from the nearly 180 years of inspired Napa Valley wines. (21+ only)
Saturday, March 30
CIA Favorites, Hestan Kitchen
SOLD OUT
Napa Valley vs. The World, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 4:30 – 6 p.m., $60
How do wines like New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Italian Sangiovese, and French Bordeaux compare with the wines we make in California? What are the key factors that determine a grape’s characteristics, and how may those factors change when exploring a wine from Europe or North America? A comparative tastings of the wines of Napa Valley and their counterparts around the world,will attempt to answer these and other questions. (21+ only)
Sunday, March 31
Family Funday: DIY Dim Sum
Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15
Looking for a new fun-filled family activity? If you think frozen dumplings from the store are delicious, just wait until you try the CIA recipe. Once you master the technique, you’ll be hosting your own DIY Sim Sum party in no time.
Fun for ages 4+. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child. Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.