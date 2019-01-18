The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia during the week of Jan. 21-27:
— Wednesday, Jan. 23
The Chef’s Table: A Winter Feast of Truffles, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., $35
Gather round the table in the Napa Valley Vintners Theater demonstration kitchen and watch CIA chefs work their magic as you learn great tips and techniques along the way. The focus this evening is on truffles as chefs prepare a multi-course meal to highlight its delicious qualities. The evening's menu includes Truffle-Gorgonzola Arancini, Roasted Cauliflower and Sunchoke Soup, Truffled Pappardelle with Duck Confit Ragu, and more. (18+ only)
— Saturday, Jan. 26
Global Street Foods, Hestan Kitchen, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $135
Street food is the quickest (and maybe the most fun!) way to learn about a new region and its culture. Made by local cooks with traditional tools and techniques, the food you find in stalls, trucks, and markets gives you an insight into the culture, ingredients, and community. In this hands-on class, learn about some of the world’s best street food, whether its found on a stick, in a bowl, or sandwiched between fresh-made bread. Learn techniques and recipes that you can take home to bring popular street foods right into your own kitchen.
