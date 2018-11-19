The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia Classes during the week of Nov. 19-26. For more information and registration, visit ciaatcopia.com.
— Wednesday, Nov. 21: Bubbles for Every Occasion, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6–7:15 p.m., $35.
Learn about tasting, buying, serving and fun pairings for sparkling wine. You’ll taste the differences between Champagne and other wines made in the same style and get the chance to compare wines from many price points and styles to find your favorites for any occasion. (21 and older only)
— Friday, Nov. 23
CIA Skills: Spice It Up! (Hands-on Class), Hestan Kitchen, 3–6 p.m., $125.
There are so many different spices out there, from so many different countries, that it can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. Not to worry; this class will introduce you to the wonderful world of flavor. In just a few hours with our chef, you’ll discover fun and creative ways to use spices to add zest and interest to any dish.
This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18 and older only)
— Saturday, Nov. 24
CIA Skills: The Art of Plating, Fall Edition, Hestan Kitchen, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., $125.
It takes just a few simple steps to give your at-home creations the “wow” factor. Take this hands-on course to learn the ins and outs of modern plating techniques with one of the best seasons for fresh ingredients: fall.
This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18 and older only)
Chef’s Class: Pies & Tarts for the Holidays, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1–2 p.m., $30.
From traditional favorites to innovative new twists, join CIA experts to learn their dough-making secrets and tried-and-true techniques, so you can make delicious and beautiful desserts to share with your family and friends.
Featured recipes are a New Twist on Pumpkin Pie and a Maple Nut Tart,
— Sunday, Nov. 25
Family Funday Special Edition: CIA Holiday Favorites, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30–2:30 p.m., $15.
This is the best time of year for the family to work together to create all kinds of special meals at home. You're invited to come learn some of the CIA family favorites just in time for the holidays.
(Fun for ages 4 and older. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.)
Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.