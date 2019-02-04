The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia in Napa during the week of Feb. 4-10.
— Friday, Feb. 8
Napa Valley vs. The World, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:30 p.m., $60.
How do wines like New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Italian Sangiovese, and French Bordeaux compare with the wines we make in California? What are the key factors that determine a grape’s characteristics, and how may those factors change when exploring a wine from Europe or North America? How can we understand our preferences for one wine or another, and are those preferences strictly based on flavor? A series of comparative tastings will attempt to answer these and other questions. (21 and older only)
— Sunday, Feb. 10
CIA Skills: Contemporary Desserts, Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $125 (resident), $130 (non-resident).
Are you looking for a beautiful and irresistible dessert that will surprise and delight at your next gathering? In this class, you'll discover how easy it can be to make impressive and contemporary creations at home. Learn the baking skills and techniques from our experts and start creating professional-style desserts that will dazzle friends and family at home.
This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a sampling of desserts made in class paired with dessert wine.
Family Funday Special Edition: Cakes and Cupcakes for Valentine’s Day, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15.
Explore two favorite desserts: cakes and cupcakes. Learn how to make beautiful, multi-leveled cakes with smooth buttercream, fluffy cupcakes and even homemade sprinkles. You will have time to create your own cupcake masterpiece in class.
Fun for ages 4 and older. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.
Please note: Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.