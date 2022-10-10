Cliff Family Bruschetteria supports Puertas Abiertas on Oct. 12

The Clif Family Bruschetteria food truck will support Puertas Abiertas on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when it will offer an Oaxacan themed street food menu and donate 20% of all revenue generated from all orders placed at the food truck through the day to support programs at Puertas Abiertas.

The Oaxacan menu, as well as regular food truck menu items and wine, will available from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to enjoy on the Cliff Family property or to-go.

Pre-orders will be accepted online, by phone, or at the food truck and paid for in advance of pickup. Orders will be available until sold out. Pickup will be outside the Clif Family Kitchen at 1284 Vidovich Ave., St. Helena. Contact Clif Family at 707-301-7188 or order online cliffamilyfoodtruck.com.

“Since 2005, Puertas Abiertas has been trusted in the Napa community for focusing on the vision of having a healthy and integrated community” said board member Sharon Macklin. “Puertas Abiertas’ team honors and celebrates Latinx community members by supporting them, year-round, with culturally relevant programs and quality services.”

The team at Puertas Abiertas is bilingual in Spanish and English as well as bicultural, and is well connected with the Latinx community.

“Puertas Abiertas provides services crucial for our community, allowing them to receive guidance, become self-sufficient and find hope,” Macklin said. “Every client from different walks of life, immigration status, race, gender, sexual orientation, and religion is welcome with open doors con cariño (with love).”

Macklin also provided the following statistics:

Last fiscal year 2021-2022, they served 3,965 unduplicated individuals and families

95% live in Napa County

87% are below the 185% US Poverty Guidelines.

94% self-identify as Hispanic/Latino

75% have an annual income of less than $30,000

67% do not have health insurance

“Generous support from donors allows Puertas Abiertas to sustain its valuable services so the Napa community can continue to thrive,” Macklin said.