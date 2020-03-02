Cole's Chop House celebrates 20 years

Cole’s Chop House is celebrating its 20th anniversary during March by inviting everyone to enjoy a special four-course prix fixe menu. The cost is $60 per person Sunday through Thursday.

The menu includes:

-- Appetizer: Choice of Grilled White Gulf Prawn Cocktail or Roland Henin’s Oysters Rockefeller

-- Salad: Choice of classic wedge of iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes and Point Reyes blue cheese dressing with Nueske’s Applewood smoked bacon or Cole’s Chop House Caesar with creamy garlic and boquerones anchovy dressing

-- Main course: Choice of Creekstone Farms natural petite filet mignon (7 oz.) Ora King New Zealand salmon filet (8 oz.) or Nimon Ranch pork chop (15 oz)

Each main course comes with medley of winter vegetables and herb-roasted potatoes

-- Dessert: Choice of vanilla bean crème brûlée or warm chocolate brownie served with caramel gelato and warm chocolate sauce

Proceeds from wine corkage will be donated to Teens Connect Napa, Empowering Our Youth.

Cole’s Chop House is at 1122 Main St, Napa. Call 224-6328, or visit coleschophouse.com for more information.

