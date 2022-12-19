A Taste of Napa Valley: Coffee and Kindness at the Hero Cafe

"You have to taste this coffee," my daughter told me. And so on cold December mornings we set off to find the Hero Cafe.

You have to go off the beaten track a block or so to find it, at the far end of McInstry Street in Napa, on the Napa River side. There it is, a small truck, painted with a festive design.

But it's not just the coffee -- which is excellent -- but also the cause behind it that sets this coffee truck apart. The slogan on the window gives a clue to the latter: Coffee and Kindness

Two young Napa men, Raphael Genty, and Michael Rupprecht, founded the Hero Cafe, as way to raise funds for the non-profit Hero Foundation, a Napa group of young people who believe "the world needs more heroes."

And they are stepping up to help.

"We felt that there needed to be a way for young people in Napa to give back," Genty explained as he made mochas and eggnog lattes. A 2019 graduate of New Technology High School in Napa, Genty was the class valedictorian. Rupprecht also studied at New Tech before graduating from Justin-Siena High School.

THe mission statement on their web site reads: "Saving the world in whatever way we can is our goal, and we strive to do our part every day. We do this through service projects, fundraisers, activism, demonstrations, marches, and by projecting peace and love to all we meet."

It adds, "Our projects vary depending on what our community, the world, and our own team feels are the most vital and urgent issues that we should take on. We hope to inspire the youth of today to go out there and make an impact for the greater good instead of sitting idly by."

Last year they put together a fundraiser that netted $5,000 for Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen to support the work this is doing in Ukraine. Another event raised $10,000 for Parents Can, another local non-profit that provides support for parents of children with special needs.

"That was our biggest fundraiser to date," Genty said.

They also undertake projects like putting together care packages for the homeless in Napa.

This fall, they opened their truck, serving up coffee, tea and baked goods at the corner of McInstry and Water streets, next to Napa Rio. They're open Friday through Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for now. The also cater events.

"Come on down for a cup of coffee and kindness," their website, www.theherofoundationus.org/hero-cafe, reads, adding this thought, not just for the holidays but all year round:

"There’s darkness in this world, but we will be the bearers of light. We can make impacts on the world for the better, but all of this is not something that can be done alone. Together, we can save the world."

And the coffee is outstanding, too.

