A Taste of Napa Valley: The Q opens in downtown Napa

The Q plans to open at the former Gran Eléctrica location in downtown Napa on Tuesday.

They are known for their fried chicken, but also for barbecue and other comfort food.

The Q Restaurant and Bar, 1313 Main St., Napa; www.theqrandb.com; 707-224-6600

Southside Century starts new dinner service

The popular breakfast and lunch eatery Southside Century in south Napa is serving dinner on Thursday, Friday and Saturday once again.

They offer Latin-influenced California cuisine at the South Napa Century Center on Gasser Drive.

Many fans are looking forward to a serving of their fried chicken, which has only been available in buckets as takeout on fried chicken Fridays or for catered events.

The weekend dinner menu includes seasonal salads, flatbreads, appetizers and main courses.

Original new dishes include corn and shishito pepper flatbread; sweet and spicy wings with ancho chili glaze; a carnitas burger and blackened carrots with queso fresco, black olives and guajillo chili crisp.

Southside classics like cauliflower tacos and arugula and crispy fingerling salad are on the menu too.

Located across from Cinemark's Century Napa Valley movie theater, Southside Century is open seven days a week, Sunday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday until 8 p.m., with happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m.

The new dinner service is from 5 to 8 p.m.

Southside Century, 135 Gasser Drive, Suite B, Napa

Happy hour at Pizzeria Tra Vigne

Though many restaurants have quietly ended happy hours due to staff shortages and rising costs, Pizzeria Tra Vigne has one seven days a week with $1.50 oysters, Brooklyn-style arancini and smoked chicken wings, six for $9.

Red and white wines and bubbles are $7, and well drinks and beer on tap are $5.

Pizzeria Tra Vigne, 1016 Main St., St. Helena

Late Night at Empress M

Late Night at Empress M features Chinese grilled street food and music in the courtyard on Friday from 8 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 11 p.m.

Empress M, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa; www.empressm.us; 707-927-5485

Summer food classes at Napa Valley College Upvalley

Though its primary function is to train chefs and other food workers, the St. Helena campus of Napa Valley College also offers many programs for food (and beverage) enthusiasts.

Here are its classes this month:

-- Italian Wines & Cheeses to Pair, Friday, June 17, 6 to 8 p.m., #77863, $95

This class will taste wines from classic regions as well as those from off the beaten path, plus a few of the more than 350 grape varieties “authorized” by the Italian government.

-- Thai Street Food, Saturday, June 18, noon to 3 p.m., #77839, $145

Learn to prepare authentic Thai recipes including gyoza, mango salad, pad see ew and kanom krook. All menus or recipes can accommodate dietary restrictions.

-- Three Essential Techniques for Making Delicious Cocktails, Saturday, June 24, 6 to 8 p.m., #77840, $65

Shaking, stirring and muddling will be covered, along with other questions such as: What is good ice, does fruit really need to be fresh, and how many bitters are too many?

Find more information and to register for these classes, visit www.napavalley.edu. Registration in advance is required.

Silverado Cooking School has resumed classes, too, and of course the CIA has many programs for fans at Copia. The professional classes are mostly in St. Helena. Some wineries also have cooking classes.

The Legacy of Sally and Don Schmitt

Yountville Arts presents "The Legacy of Sally and Don Schmitt," recognizing the founders of the French Laundry and more, at the Yountville Event Center on Thursday, June 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will gather family, friends, and chefs to honor the history, spirit and culinary contributions of Sally and Don to Yountville and the Napa Valley after Sally’s recent death but also the release of her book, "Six California Kitchens."

After the program, guests can enjoy wine and small bites, some prepared following Sally's recipes, on the patio.

The cost is $20 at yountvillarts.com

"Six California Kitchens" will be on sale by Napa Bookmine.

Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville; 707-944-2959

Napa County Farm Bureau's Love of the Land dinner

The annual Love of the Land dinner is the Farm Bureau event that draws the largest community and membership crowd of the year.

This year’s dinner will be held at Louis Martini Winery St. Helena on Saturday, July 16, from 5 to 9 p.m.

This year, organizers will be honoring the 2022 Agriculturalist of the Year Al Wagner, the 2022 Friend of Agriculture Tom Davies, and Napa County CEO Minh Tran, the recipient of the Napa County Distinguished Leadership Award.

This event always sells out. Buy tickets at www.napafarmbureau.org.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. See www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com. Paul joins Barry Martin for Wine Country Live on Thursday at about 7:30 a.m. on KVYN 99.3 FM or www.kvyn.com to talk about what’s happening in food and wine in Napa Valley.