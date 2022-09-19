A Taste of the Valley: Carry on: A packing list for the UK

Typically this column, Taste of the Valley, imparts local restaurant news, but as I observed my daughter, packing for her first post-COVID trip abroad to her place of choice, Wales (and this year Scotland, too), it occurred to me that really it's about the culinary treasures that surround us.

It's because she has a packing list from her boyfriend, Douglas, a Scotsman who lives in Wales, of all the memorable things he'd tasted during two weeks in Napa Valley, and which, it turns out, are impossible to find in the UK, such as Ruffles with Ridges and Mega Bites Sharp Cheddar Goldfish.

I should backtrack here: Ariel is a linguist, and Welsh is her favorite language; even her dog can speak it (BBC Wales has shown a video of Puck enthusiastically sitting for a treat and running to the door in response to Welsh words, and I am the only one who believes he will also do this for Russian, French and Latin).

Pre-COVID, she was regularly in Wales, polishing her Cymraeg, and she and Douglas met in the kitchen of a dorm at the University of Aberystwyth where she was using the only frying pan to create a dish she and her brother, Sam, had favored as kids that consists of macaroni and whatever else is around. They called it Macaroni Stuff.

Douglas was apparently enchanted, either by the concoction or the cook. He decided he'd like to visit California and bought a plane ticket; but this was in November 2019 to travel in March 2020. And we all know what happened to the world next.

Finally, in March 2022, with the world reopened, he landed at San Francisco Airport. I suspected he might like California when, en route to Napa, he marveled, “This is the first time I’ve seen blue sky since September.”

But the food of America he discovered eclipsed even a cloud-free sky.

During the world shutdown, they had exchanged Christmas boxes of local specialties, and he got off the plane, somehow having managed to board in Heathrow with three carry-on bags filled with things Ariel had liked: chocolate-covered digestive biscuits, Welsh cakes, Welsh tea, kippers, prawn-cocktail crisps and even a jar of cockles.

He, in turn, became fascinated with the boundless imagination represented by weird American snack foods. Laverbread, a Welsh specialty made from seaweed, is certainly inventive but really, how can it compare to Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, S'Mores Pop Tarts or Blue Wave Takis?

As they spent the two weeks exploring Northern California, his list of culinary wonders grew: pineapple burgers in San Francisco, pot roast in Yosemite, and this really got him: French Vanilla coffee creamer.

He was also impressed by a home-cooked marvel: roasted Brussels sprouts, which, he explained, in no way resembled the mushy, limp, boiled green things served at holidays in the UK.

And artichokes! He had landed just as they were coming into season.

Among the many things he found extraordinary was: salad dressing. The Brits' preference to dress lettuce, he told us, is a ubiquitous "salad cream." In Napa, not only were supermarkets filled with an entire aisle of choices, but people whipped up their their own vinaigrettes from local olive oil and vinegar. Amazing.

From breakfast at Butter Cream Bakery to dinner at Bistro Don Giovanni to wine-tasting at Domaine Chandon, his most-often repeated phrase: "I love America."

Even if it was inspired by artichokes, it was rather nice to hear.

He was, understandably, enthusiastic about wineries. He even wanted to visit our local Italian landmark, Castello di Amorosa, (circa 2007) although Ariel pointed out that his own two countries has their fair share of castles. He loved it. Not only was it in better shape than many of theirs, he pointed out, but not many of them boast their own Iron Maiden.

The day he had to depart, I came home to find the dining room table filled with all the wonderful foods he had bought but couldn't fit in his suitcase. This might have been owing to the precedence given to Napa wines, olive oils, vinegar from Napastäk, chocolates from Earth & Sky, and Peet's Yosemite Dos Sierras coffee beans. Clearly a man of taste.

Not to worry, the things that didn't fit — Doritos, many Goldfish and the extra Girl Scout cookies — went to the Register newsroom, a place populated with always-hungry people.

But as Ariel prepared for her return visit, this time to Scotland as well as Wales, she began assembling the list of things he'd mentioned he would love to try: three kinds of Cheez-Its (Cheddar Grooves; Zesty Cool Ranch and Duoz; Jelly Bellies; Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies and candy corn, and taco seasoning from Target.)

For Douglas' parents in Glasgow, more chocolates and wines from Far Niente; for his office mates, the amazing French Vanilla creamer (individual servings). For Douglas more vinegar from Napastäk and more Artichoke Dip. And for them one bottle of Dolce, one of Georgeanne Brennan's L'Apero les Trois aperitif wine, and one sparkling wine from Mumm. To go with two loaves of Tim Carl's incomparable sourdough bread. I believe they are planning to have a good time.

The suitcase being filled with wine, the boxes are going in a carry-on, an old tapestry bag I found in a market in Tibet that has a magical ability to expand. Although what the TSA inspectors are going to think of all those Cheez-Its is probably another story.

"Are you going to have any room for clothes?" I wondered.

Clothes you can buy in Great Britain, she said. But Ruffles with Ridges is hard to come by. And whatever doesn't fit, can go to the newsroom.