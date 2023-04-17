An eminent food critic accompanied me to review the newest offerings at Gott's Roadside in St. Helena. Four-legged, tail-wagging Puck knows that left-hand turn into the parking lot at Gott's. He goes on alert as we approach it: The clueless humans have been known to drive right past the place that serves the best Puppy Patties in the Napa Valley.

This time, however, we turned in, and Puck went into his happy dance. "We are here on serious work," I said. "It's spring and they have brought back their Cubano sandwich and their caramelized pineapple shake, which we need to write about."

It's a funny thing about Gott's. Every time I go there, I peruse the menu, filled with options, and then I order a cheeseburger. I hardly ever eat meat these days, except when we find ourselves at Gott's. Last December when my son bought tickets to go see Andrea Bocelli at the Chase Center, he thought we should have a nice dinner before; and we went, by my choice, to Gott's at the Chase Center. My daughter now favors their Impossible Burger. But I had a cheeseburger.

But this day at Gott's I did it: I eschewed the burger and ordered the Cubano and the Pineapple Shake; Ariel ordered her Impossible Burger.

At this point Puck made his presence known, giving the manager his most soulful, "I haven't eaten in 10 minutes" look.

"And a Puppy Patty," I said.

Puck, when my daughter, Ariel, adopted him from the animal shelter in 2016, got his name from Shakespeare, and promptly evinced enough mischievousness to tell us the name was a good fit.

Since then we've perceived other reasons the name suits him. He is, at times, Hockey Puck, dashing after birds, squirrels and anything else that moves. The more he went on restaurant excursions, however, the more he evinced Wolfgang Puck, keenly interested in all matters pertaining to kitchens. When I go into the kitchen, he settles down to watch. He has been known to tell us the salmon is about to be overcooked.

At Gott's, not even a squirrel sighting or the temptation to share someone else's meal could divert his attention from watching the kitchen where they were fixing his Puppy Patty.

The buzzer went off. The food was ready.

The Cubano, ($14.99) which first appeared in 2020 is a tasty interpretation of the sandwich with Niman Ranch applewood-smoked ham and house-roasted pork with pepperoncini, dill pickle, Swiss cheese, and a pleasingly light touch of mayo and Sir Kensington's spicy brown mustard, all toasted golden brown.

The Caramelized Pineapple Shake ($7.99) is made with organic vanilla ice cream and milk, hand-spun with caramelized pineapple and topped with organic whipped cream and caramel sauce.

Both are excellent choices to try while they are available (until May 31).

What could possibly be better?

They sent out two Puppy Patties for Puck.

Gott's Napa Valley locations are 933 Main St., St. Helena and Oxbow Public Market in Napa.

The Press Option

Gott's, of course, is not the only place to dine in St. Helena. There is also Press restaurant, which has undergone a huge transformation from its origins as the upvalley steakhouse.

Under the leadership of Samantha Rudd and chef Philip Tessier, the restaurant's menu has evolved into a showcase of inspired cuisine that is at once innovative and classic. It draws on global inspiration while staying rooted in the style and ingredients that exemplify Napa Valley.

The chef's seven-course tasting menu ($195) is the full adventure, but the Press staff observed that guests were often wishing for more options and flexibility in their choices. The result of this is another option: a four-course prix-fixe menu ($150 per person), that presents choices within a structured format.

For example, for a first course, choices might include citrus-cured yellowtail belly with calamansi, fermented carrot and nasturtiums or a cod collar croquette with young ginger and a flowering wasabi leaf as a first course.

Follow this with Press' signature gnudi (dumplings made with ricotta cheese instead of potato).

A third course is the heartier choices, such as truffle-glazed chicken with smoked bacon, melted leeks and sauce vin jaune, or a 30-day New York strip braised short rib with Parmesan custard and a pickled ramp vinaigrette. The final course is a choice between a cheese or dessert option.

The à la carte menu is still be available at the bar.

Press also has an all-Napa Valley wine list of current vintages as well as older wines going back over 70 years, with more than 2,500 selections. In December 2022, the restaurant received its first Michelin star, and Press sommelier Vincent Morrow was also honored with the Michelin Sommelier Award.

Puck has yet to dine at Press, although he did once attempt to make off with a Beef Wellington, part of a Press take-out meal during the COVID-19 shutdown. He rode back from St. Helena to Napa, attempting to get into the take-out bag of food, and once we were home, he snagged a box and ran into the backyard. In his haste, he got the creamed spinach by mistake; he ate it anyway.

Press is on his list. I suspect he will want a steak. Otherwise, it's back to the Puppy Patty.

Press is at 587 St. Helena Highway. Reservations are recommended through TOCK.