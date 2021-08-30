Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche, World travel, redefined

There were also stops at a bakery with amazingly ornate cakes, a pristine Uruguayan butcher shop that I really wish was in my neighborhood and a colorful spiritual shop that specialized in religious articles, candles, bath oils and other items designed to cure all your ills, from an unfaithful husband to school exams to legal problems. (I didn’t buy any, because the one thing I didn’t see was bath salts to take away the guilt of filling my huge bathtub in the middle of a drought.)

After we were completely sated with Mexican, Central and South American foods, we moved on to Elmhurst so we could stuff ourselves further. It was only a couple blocks away, but had a very different vibe. Residents there tend to be Asian and South Asian, so the snacks we consumed were from Japan, Thailand and, most notably, Bangladesh — an amazing, bite-sized burst of flavor called fushka that I’ll tell you more about as soon as I figure out how to make it.

It was an informative, exhausting and tasty day of travel that was almost as good as actually getting on a plane. I have always felt blessed to live in a country that embraces so many different people, however imperfectly we do it. The tour left me even more appreciative of the diversity and gifts, both cultural and culinary, that immigrants have brought and continue to bring to us.