Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche, World travel, redefined

My flight in July was bittersweet, as it reminded me of all the plane trips and international travel I have missed while sheltering at home, masking up, worrying about vaccine effectiveness, snarling at the unvaccinated and in general living under the thumb of this dratted virus that just refuses to stop ravaging the world.
I am so over Covid. I wish it felt the same way about us and would slink quietly away.
Well, that’s not happening, so I guess I’m not leaving the continent any time soon. But my wanderlust hasn’t abated just because it’s nearly impossible to go anywhere safely right now.
I have tried living vicariously through my TV and computer screen. I have seen so many subtitled foreign TV shows, I am nearly convinced I understand French, Italian, German, Swedish and Norwegian. (Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the whole world came with subtitles? Is someone working on that? I’m sure there must be a way to adapt that technology that puts yellow lines on the football field to instead shoot instantaneous translations across my line of vision.)
That video tourism has kept me from feeling completely isolated, but it is no substitute for the real thing. Fortunately, I found a much better way to travel when I was in New York. Amazingly, I was able to visit nearly a dozen countries in one day. And it wasn’t the least bit virtual.
All I had to do was ride the subway to Queens.
Forget about the quaint idea of building a wall at the southern border — the majority of immigrants to this country come by plane, and apparently a lot of the ones reaching New York settle in Queens. A huge percentage — as much as half — of the borough’s 2 million residents were born in another country. Not just one or two other countries, but dozens of them. And the food of practically every one of them is represented in food stalls, trucks, small restaurants and markets in clusters throughout the area.
In planning my trip back east, I was prompted to sign up for a foodie walking tour offered by my all-time favorite group for that sort of thing, Culinary Backstreets. It promised a visit to two lesser-known immigrant neighborhoods in Queens: Corona and Elmhurst. Both have experienced many waves of residents over the years as groups of immigrants arrive, congregate, get their footing in the U.S. and eventually move on. Today, Corona is largely Latinx and Elmhurst is mostly Asian, but each houses clusters from many different countries.
As we began our day nibbling on pastry from a Mexican bakery in Corona, our knowledgeable guide Esneider (a former chef who was born in Colombia) told us that 20 or more languages are spoken within the three-block area. This also means 20 or more different culinary traditions exist there. He did his best to have us sample as many of them as we could, moving on to tacos (on tortillas being skillfully made in front of us), Colombian cheese bread, Argentinian empanadas, Andean chicha (a fermented drink) and any number of other nibbles.
There were also stops at a bakery with amazingly ornate cakes, a pristine Uruguayan butcher shop that I really wish was in my neighborhood and a colorful spiritual shop that specialized in religious articles, candles, bath oils and other items designed to cure all your ills, from an unfaithful husband to school exams to legal problems. (I didn’t buy any, because the one thing I didn’t see was bath salts to take away the guilt of filling my huge bathtub in the middle of a drought.)
After we were completely sated with Mexican, Central and South American foods, we moved on to Elmhurst so we could stuff ourselves further. It was only a couple blocks away, but had a very different vibe. Residents there tend to be Asian and South Asian, so the snacks we consumed were from Japan, Thailand and, most notably, Bangladesh — an amazing, bite-sized burst of flavor called fushka that I’ll tell you more about as soon as I figure out how to make it.
It was an informative, exhausting and tasty day of travel that was almost as good as actually getting on a plane. I have always felt blessed to live in a country that embraces so many different people, however imperfectly we do it. The tour left me even more appreciative of the diversity and gifts, both cultural and culinary, that immigrants have brought and continue to bring to us.
I know we have similar and different communities on this coast. Now that I have figured out this simple way to get my travel fix, I’m going to start tracking them down more actively.
Though if my day in Queens is any guide, I could really use that subtitle technology to help me navigate the menus.
Anchovy Salsa Verde
From "Dinner in French" by Melissa Clark
In my travels, I have noticed that “ethnic” food (that is, food from other cultures) generally is best when made by cooks who grew up on it and know how it is supposed to taste. So rather than giving you a recipe to make a lesser version of something we sampled in Queens, I suggest you seek out a small, hole-in-the-wall restaurant you have never visited and put yourselves in the hands of the staff. If nothing else, it will be an adventure.
Instead, I’m giving you a delicious chopped herb and anchovy topping, which went on top of the duck fat roasted potatoes I made for the most recent cookbook club meeting. It comes from Melissa Clark’s cookbook "Dinner in French," but considering that she calls it salsa verde, which is Spanish, and it contains cilantro, an herb I did not see once in my full year of studying French cooking, I think it qualifies as American fusion.
At any rate, it is a keeper, scrumptious and fresh tasting and perfect for late summer meals. It was superlative on the roasted potatoes, but would be equally good slathered on other vegetables (fried green tomatoes, eggplant, cauliflower, zucchini?) or on grilled chicken or a steak.
1 bunch Italian parsley (about 1 cup)
1 bunch cilantro
1/2 bunch mint leaves
10 anchovy fillets
1 shallot
1 garlic clove, finely grated or minced
Finely grated zest and juice of 1/2 lemon
1-1/2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
1/4 cup olive oil
Salt
Finely chop the parsley, cilantro, mint, anchovies and shallot and mix them together in a bowl along with the garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar and red pepper. Stir in the oil and taste, adding salt if needed.
Serve as a topping (I like a thick layer of it) on crispy roasted potatoes or the dish of your choice. If you like, you can follow her suggestion and add a few dollops of mayonnaise and some additional red pepper flakes on top.
Betty Teller is looking forward to eating globally this fall. Send suggestions for local food “travel” to amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.