Amuse-bouche: As seen on TV

This new normal, which I’m reluctantly acknowledging may be with us for another year or longer, is really getting to me. I have been living like a hermit (albeit, an electronically connected one) for two months and I am not loving it. I miss the old normal, the one I used to take for granted. I fondly recall greeting my friends with hugs, not suspicion and hand sanitizer. I want to throw my big summer bash. I long to host a dinner party and meet friends for happy hour at a crowded bar. I need to go to the movies, and to a play and to hear live music. Restaurants have never been so appealing.

Instead, I’m at home, watching too much TV and getting crankier by the minute. Fortunately (or not), there is no shortage of things to be cranky about. Thanks to all that TV, my target this week is drug companies and their commercials.

In the old days, I could ignore commercials, as I hardly ever watched TV live: I recorded most shows so I could fast-forward through the ads. But I’ve been tuning in to a lot more news lately, which tends to happen in real time, and thus have found myself exposed to all those ads I used to bypass.