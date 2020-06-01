Amuse-bouche: Keep your distance

But as much as the economy needs me, I’m going to shelter a bit longer, until there is some evidence that this second pandemic of cockeyed optimism isn’t sending the first one into a new frenzy.

In the meantime, I’m working on some new resolutions to have ready when there finally is some real light at the end of this tunnel.

The first will be to rebook all the trips I had to cancel this spring. I need to, for your sake, so I have something new to write about.

The second will be to not complain about whatever discomforts the airlines throw at me when I do get to travel again. As long as they transport me to wherever I want to go, in a seat that is approximately as wide as my butt, and don’t make me sick in the process, I’m good.

And, of course, the third will be to keep wearing my mask and washing my hands like Lady Macbeth, at least until there is a vaccine and widespread immunity.

Ugh. I can’t wait until that last sentence can be trimmed from my column and relegated to the discard file. Once it goes, it’s something I’ll hope never to revisit.

But we’re not there yet. And until we are, I fear it’s going to take vigilance, not wishful thinking, to keep that nasty virus in its place.