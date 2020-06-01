Amuse-bouche: Keep your distance

Sometimes, when I write a column, I find myself going off on a tangent that ends up having to be cut from the final text. (I know, hard to believe, as I am usually so focused.) I hate to waste my brilliant prose, so in cases like that, I often save the sentences and paragraphs I have excised, in the hope of working them into a column in the future.
Pretty much the only thing that changed in my stay-at-home life this past month is my greatly enhanced understanding of British police and legal procedures, thanks to my exhaustive study of every show available on Acorn TV, so I’ve been struggling to come up with a column topic. (Unless perhaps you’d be interested in a learned disquisition on the difference between barristers and solicitors? Didn’t think so.)
So, in desperately wracking my brains for something to write about this week, I thought I’d check those files of rejected sentences for inspiration.
Alas, the pickings were slim. I must have gone to that well before, as there were only two files left.
The first contained a few discarded New Year’s resolutions. Besides being hopelessly out of season, they were almost quaint in their focus on dieting and self-improvement. I can’t imagine what I was thinking. Can you believe they didn’t even mention the oh-so-obvious items of wearing a mask in public and washing my hands every hour? Useless.
The other file held a clever, but misguided, rant about the general unpleasantness of flying. Flying! I remember that. It’s when you go to an airport, get on a plane and arrive somewhere different from where you started, right? What a perfectly lovely idea. I can’t believe I ever found anything to complain about in that. It sounds like so much fun. Sigh.
With no further inspiration available, I feared I would be obliged to revert to Plan B (the one my editor wishes were Plan A): writing about food.
But then something magic happened. Restaurants and stores started reopening. My hairdresser contacted me to make an appointment. My trainer started dropping hints about classes restarting at the gym. Hurrah! Life can begin again! The pandemic is over!
Well, actually, no. The pandemic is pretty much exactly the same as it was last week, doing its best to infect and/or kill as many people as it can and spreading like wildfire any place where social distancing can’t be maintained. The only thing that has changed is that it has been joined by a second pandemic, one that combines hope, denial and restlessness into an even more dangerous infection.
Don’t get me wrong. I am thrilled to see life returning to our streets. I am delighted to see happy people flocking to restaurants and shops. I’m as sick of my own company and my own cooking as anyone, and tempted to join them.
But as much as the economy needs me, I’m going to shelter a bit longer, until there is some evidence that this second pandemic of cockeyed optimism isn’t sending the first one into a new frenzy.
In the meantime, I’m working on some new resolutions to have ready when there finally is some real light at the end of this tunnel.
The first will be to rebook all the trips I had to cancel this spring. I need to, for your sake, so I have something new to write about.
The second will be to not complain about whatever discomforts the airlines throw at me when I do get to travel again. As long as they transport me to wherever I want to go, in a seat that is approximately as wide as my butt, and don’t make me sick in the process, I’m good.
And, of course, the third will be to keep wearing my mask and washing my hands like Lady Macbeth, at least until there is a vaccine and widespread immunity.
Ugh. I can’t wait until that last sentence can be trimmed from my column and relegated to the discard file. Once it goes, it’s something I’ll hope never to revisit.
But we’re not there yet. And until we are, I fear it’s going to take vigilance, not wishful thinking, to keep that nasty virus in its place.
Toasted Bulgur Pilaf
with Dried Apricots
and Fried Shallots
Adapted from “Fresh & Fast Vegetarian” by Marie Simmons
If you are as tired of your own cooking as I am of mine, you are probably desperate for a new dish that is simple to make, yet not ordinary. And if you are as mad at the meatpacking companies as I still am, you may be looking for vegetarian options. This unusual bulgur pilaf fits the bill on both counts.
I used chicken stock to make it, but you could easily substitute vegetable stock or water to keep it strictly vegetarian. It makes a great side dish, or you could top it with a poached egg and call it dinner. I won’t tell on you.
I included instructions for making the crispy shallots, but it has been a long few months, so I suggest you make it even easier on yourself by skipping the DIY and instead picking up a container of fried onions (the kind used on that infamous Thanksgiving green beans casserole).
Serves 4-6
2-1/4 cups chicken stock (or water)
1/2 cup chopped or snipped (1/4” pieces) dried apricots, dried figs or other sweet dried fruit
1 Tbsp. high-quality olive oil
1-1/2 cups medium or coarse bulgur
2 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. kosher salt
3 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill
3 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint
Juice and zest of 1 lemon (about 3 Tbsp. juice)
For the shallots:
1/4 cup high-quality olive oil
1 cup very thinly sliced shallots (2-3 large shallots)
To make the shallots, heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat, until it is hot enough to make a slice of shallot sizzle. Add the shallots and cook, adjusting the heat to maintain a steady sizzle. Fry until they turn a deep golden brown and get crisp, about 6-8 minutes. Take them off the heat before they turn very dark brown, even if a few pieces aren’t golden yet.
Immediately strain off the oil to save for some future cooking project. (It has tons of flavor.) Set the shallots aside to cool.
Add the chopped dried fruit to the chicken stock and let sit for 5-10 minutes to plump up. (You could speed this up by heating them together in the microwave.) In the meantime, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bulgur and cook, stirring frequently, for about 8-10 minutes, until it toasts. Stir in the cumin and cook until just aromatic, about 30 seconds.
Immediately add the chicken stock and dried fruit, along with the salt. Stir and bring to a boil, then cover and cook over medium-low heat for about 10 minutes, until the liquid is absorbed. Remove the pan from the heat and let stand, still covered, for another 5 minutes.
While the bulgur is cooking and resting, make the fried shallots (or, if you are using premade ones, pour yourself a glass of wine and put your feet up).
To serve, put the bulgur into a bowl. Add the dill, mint, grated lemon zest and lemon juice and toss together with a fork. Top with a layer of fried shallots and serve warm.
Betty Teller is bored silly with her sheltered life. Entertain her with tales of your brave forays into the greater world at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.