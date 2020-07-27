Amuse-bouche: Pushing the panic button

Of course, the whole point of working out is to get hot and sweaty — there’s a reason the first exercises are called the warm-up. But even so, I panicked. I couldn’t wait to get home and take my temperature, to make sure it wasn’t the onset of a fever.

Are you sensing a pattern here?

In the face of a novel coronavirus that is trying to take over the world, could be lurking anywhere and apparently wants to kill me in particular (if you can believe a government that has the gall to classify me as elderly), I have developed a novel new syndrome: COVID-19-related hypochondria.

It’s pretty virulent and even more contagious than the virus itself. You don’t have to breathe it in — it seems to be able to spread via emails, text messages, phone calls and Zoom meetings. I’m pretty sure I got it from my East Coast friends. A lot of them have it, judging by how many have invested in pulse oximeters (those devices you stick on your finger to determine how much oxygen is in your blood).

I haven’t bought one myself, because I would be monitoring myself so often, I’d cut off circulation to my finger. Plus, it would get in the way of cooking, which is what I do whenever I feel anxious — which is to say, pretty much all the time these days.