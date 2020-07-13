Amuse-bouche: Searching for a cure

And yet, other than breaking the internet, running up my credit cards, increasing the amount of stuff in my house and providing me with the opportunity to social distance with the delivery person, none of that shopping has done a thing to diffuse my virus-related gloom.

It would appear that mere consumerism, as patriotic as that is, is no match for COVID-19’s effect on my psyche. Before I go completely nuts, I really need those scientists and researchers to hurry up and invent a vaccine or a better treatment — if not for the virus, then at least for its depressive side effects.

Because the results of my clinical trial are in, and they are conclusive.

When it comes to treating coronavirus mental health symptoms, retail therapy is about as effective as hydroxychloroquine.

Blueberry Lemon Squares

I don’t have much of a sweet tooth — or at least, I didn’t in the pre-COVID-19 days. But like everyone else, I’m finding myself baking and snacking more these days, and craving treats to lift my spirits. I still prefer sour over sweet, though, so anything with lemon in it attracts my attention.