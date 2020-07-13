Amuse-bouche: Searching for a cure

I don’t know about you, but I’m not enjoying this new normal in the least. Life has become so dreary and limited, I’m climbing the walls. It feels like this is all there is or will be for months to come: facemasks, handwashing, social distancing, isolation, paranoia, loneliness, boredom and the irritating technology of Zoom, punctuated by an occasional dangerous and heart-stopping excursion into a germ-filled supermarket.
More and more stores are opening up, and most food stores never closed, but nothing is the same in this drab new reality. I’m wondering if they will ever feel friendly and welcoming again.
As I was scurrying in and out of the supermarket today, mask pulled tight, avoiding all human contact, scrupulously not touching anything but the items I was buying, and scanning my purchases myself, I had a vague memory from the past, when my default activity whenever I needed inspiration, cheering up or just a change of scenery was to go shopping.
Retail therapy, we used to call it, back in those halcyon days when browsing in stores was possible without the need for personal protective equipment. Whether I headed to the outlets, downtown, to a department store or into Berkeley, I used to love strolling in and out of boutiques and shops, trying on the occasional frock, picking up an appealing new kitchen gadget or outfitting myself for an upcoming trip.
I especially loved to wander the aisles of ethnic markets, checking out the different produce and ingredients. I would get lost in reverie for long periods of time, musing about dishes I could make and putting together dinner parties in my head. As I stood there, other shoppers would come and go, squeezing past me in the crowded aisles.
They might have glared at me if I was blocking their access to the coconut milk or pomegranate molasses, but not for merely breathing in their vicinity, and I can’t recall anyone gasping or running for cover if spices in the air made me sneeze. Nobody gave me the evil eye if I picked something up and then changed my mind and put it back on the shelf.
Ah, the good old days. I wish I had known that’s what they were at the time. I might have appreciated them more. I certainly appreciate them now, when that kind of shopping seems unlikely to return anytime soon.
Instead, these days my retail therapy sessions take place online. I haunt the aisles of Amazon, placing random items in and out of my cart and occasionally hitting ‘buy.’
I’ve been doing it so much, I think I broke Amazon. Or at least its “buy this next” logarithm.
My bizarre combination of purchases has caused a short-circuit. I put Szechuan peppercorns in my cart and it suggested a Palestinian cookbook. I bought a water filter and it offered me hiking boots. I ordered knitting yarn and it proposed a faucet. The algorithm is fried. Or at least seriously confused.
And yet, other than breaking the internet, running up my credit cards, increasing the amount of stuff in my house and providing me with the opportunity to social distance with the delivery person, none of that shopping has done a thing to diffuse my virus-related gloom.
It would appear that mere consumerism, as patriotic as that is, is no match for COVID-19’s effect on my psyche. Before I go completely nuts, I really need those scientists and researchers to hurry up and invent a vaccine or a better treatment — if not for the virus, then at least for its depressive side effects.
Because the results of my clinical trial are in, and they are conclusive.
When it comes to treating coronavirus mental health symptoms, retail therapy is about as effective as hydroxychloroquine.
Blueberry Lemon Squares
I don’t have much of a sweet tooth — or at least, I didn’t in the pre-COVID-19 days. But like everyone else, I’m finding myself baking and snacking more these days, and craving treats to lift my spirits. I still prefer sour over sweet, though, so anything with lemon in it attracts my attention.
After tasting (OK, greedily gobbling) these lemon squares at her house, I begged my friend Leigh to share her amazingly delicious recipe with me. From the looks of the photo she texted me, she originally clipped it from a newspaper (remember when we used to cut recipes out of the paper?). But I give her full credit, because her modifications, including adding the blueberries, take it over the top.
Not only is it incredibly easy, but it is made from readily accessible ingredients that can be picked up in five masked minutes at Grocery Outlet.
Makes 9 servings
Crust
1 cup flour
1 stick (1/2 cup) butter at room temperature
1/4 cup powdered sugar
Pinch of salt
Filling
2 eggs
1 cup sugar
Juice and zest of 1 very large or 2 small lemons
1/8 tsp. salt
2 Tbsp. flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 cup blueberries
Line a 9-inch square pan with parchment paper. (Note: Don’t skip this, or everything will stick to the pan. No amount of cooking spray or pan greasing will work in its place.)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Cream together the butter, powdered sugar and flour. The best way to do this is in a stand mixer. It will seem like it isn’t coming together and may take several minutes.
With your hands, spread the dough evenly on the bottom of the parchment-lined pan.
Bake for 20 minutes.
While the crust is cooking, whisk together the eggs, lemon juice, lemon zest and sugar. Keep whisking while you slowly add in the flour, salt and baking powder. I put the dry ingredients into a small strainer and tap it over the bowl to keep the flour from clumping.
When the crust has baked for 20 minutes, pull it out of the oven and pour the lemon mixture on top. Then sprinkle the blueberries all over the top.
Bake for 25 minutes more.
Remove from the oven and cool in the pan, then lift out with the parchment paper. Cut into 9 squares and serve sprinkled with additional powdered sugar.
Betty Teller is not a happy hermit. Please sympathize or complain to her at amuse-bouche@sbcblobal.net.
