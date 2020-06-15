Amuse-bouche: Spicing things up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In an effort to make me feel even more unhappy and dissatisfied with this “viral vacation” than I already am, Facebook has taken to sending me reminders of pictures I posted in the past, when I was having an amazing amount of fun flying to destinations around the globe.

The world has changed so much in the past six months, it is hard for me to believe that in 2019 I visited locations on five continents, hopping on and off airplanes without a mask or a thought to my health. It’s even harder to believe that in 2018 I actually circumnavigated the globe by plane, train, two more trains and, oh my god, yet another train, as we wended our way across Russia to Mongolia, Tibet and China.

That trip feels like a lifetime ago, on another planet. If it weren’t for Facebook taunting me with the photos I posted at the time, I would hardly remember it. (Though I do recall enough to remain thoroughly and completely over the romance of train travel.)

Facebook might have been trying to rub it in, but instead they actually did me a favor in showing me the photos. They reminded me of the great food I ate during our brief two days in Sichuan province and inspired me to try knocking some of the blandness out of my current diet with Szechuan peppercorns.