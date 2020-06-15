Amuse-bouche: Spicing things up

In an effort to make me feel even more unhappy and dissatisfied with this “viral vacation” than I already am, Facebook has taken to sending me reminders of pictures I posted in the past, when I was having an amazing amount of fun flying to destinations around the globe.
The world has changed so much in the past six months, it is hard for me to believe that in 2019 I visited locations on five continents, hopping on and off airplanes without a mask or a thought to my health. It’s even harder to believe that in 2018 I actually circumnavigated the globe by plane, train, two more trains and, oh my god, yet another train, as we wended our way across Russia to Mongolia, Tibet and China.
That trip feels like a lifetime ago, on another planet. If it weren’t for Facebook taunting me with the photos I posted at the time, I would hardly remember it. (Though I do recall enough to remain thoroughly and completely over the romance of train travel.)
Facebook might have been trying to rub it in, but instead they actually did me a favor in showing me the photos. They reminded me of the great food I ate during our brief two days in Sichuan province and inspired me to try knocking some of the blandness out of my current diet with Szechuan peppercorns.
Are you familiar with them? I suspect not, as their importation was banned in the U.S. beginning in 1968, based on the possibility they could carry citrus canker. Apparently, they don’t, so the ban was lifted in 2005, but they haven’t gained much traction since then in American spice racks.
If you are as bored as I am with everything you have been cooking in these stay-at-home times, you should check them out, if only for the novelty. Their name is misleading: they aren’t actually in the pepper family and aren’t hot. In fact, their flavor is more citrusy than peppery, and nicely fragrant. But what they offer in a dish isn’t so much a new taste or aroma, as a strange new sensation.
These red, dried buds of the prickly ash tree contain a compound called hydroxy-alpha sanshool that causes a weird tingling like a mild electric charge on your tongue, and slight numbness. It’s not harmful or unpleasant, just very surprising.
I am lucky in having some authentic Szechuan peppercorns on hand, imported by me directly from Chengdu, the last stop on the “see Russia and China by way too many trains” tour. I had some yuan to spend on our last day in China, so on impulse I bought some at the market as a present for my sister Judy, who collects odd spices.
My luggage was already bursting at the seams so I didn’t buy any for myself, but Judy kindly regifted some back to me. I don’t cook a lot of Chinese food, so I stuck the baggie in my spice cabinet and promptly forgot about it — until Facebook reminded me of my past culinary travels and I dug them out.
I wasn’t sure what to do with them, though. Nearly all the recipes I found online were for Chinese dishes requiring other ingredients I couldn’t acquire without a life-threatening, mask-wearing excursion to an Asian market somewhere in the next county.
So I tried to think outside the box. Did it need to be a Chinese dish? Surely there had to be some other way to use this spice.
Fortunately, Judy had gotten there ahead of me.
In a cookbook called "Mastering Spice" (which she pretty much had to buy, considering her extensive collection), she found a banana bread recipe that, almost as an afterthought, included a variation that uses Szechuan peppercorns. She passed it on to me, and it is brilliant. The best version I have ever tasted.
My mouth is tingling, and it gives me hope.
I may be stuck at home with no hope of travel, but at least my food doesn’t have to be boring.
Banana Bread with Szechuan Pepper
From "Mastering Spice" by Lior Lev Sercarz with Genevieve Ko
I think banana bread is the best use for bananas, which I find a little insipid on their own. I have been making a different recipe for years, but I’m now a convert to this version. With the Szechuan pepper, nigella and nutmeg, the flavors are off the scale. Trust me, this recipe totally justifies buying the peppercorns, in case you don’t already have them on hand.
In the Chinese recipes I’ve seen, the peppercorns are often combined with hot peppers, so the tongue buzz is somewhat masked by the heat. In this banana bread, by contrast, the vibrations are subtle but easier to spot.
The nutmeg is equally important, so please grate it yourself for the best results, or use only a fresh jar of grated nutmeg.
Spice blend
2 tsp. fresh-grated nutmeg
1 heaping Tbsp. nigella seeds
1-1/2 tsp. Szechuan peppercorns
Grate the nutmeg and put it into a small bowl along with the nigella seeds. Finely grind the peppercorns in a spice grinder, then mix immediately with the nutmeg and nigella.
Banana bread
8 Tbsp. (1 stick) salted butter, softened
1-1/4 cups flour
1-1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 cup mashed overripe bananas (2-3 bananas)
2 large eggs at room temperature
1/3 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup pecans
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch loaf pan and line it with buttered parchment (or do as I do, and use a very slippery pan and PAM cooking spray).
Whisk together the flour, baking soda and spice mix.
In a stand mixer, beat together the butter and brown sugar at low speed until well combined, then raise the speed and beat until pale and fluffy. Scrape down the bowl and add the bananas, eggs, yogurt and vanilla. Beat until thoroughly mixed.
At low speed, gradually add the flour/spice mixture. Beat until just incorporated, then add in the nuts.
Pour into the prepared pan and bake 45-50 minutes, until a wooden skewer inserted into the bread comes out clean.
Cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then turn out of the pan and continue cooling on a rack.
Betty Teller is looking for more ways to spice up this boring new normal. Tell her how you’re doing it at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.
