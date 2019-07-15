Napa these days is becoming more and more of a tourist town. Some folks complain about that, but I like it. I enjoy sharing our beautiful valley with visitors and getting a glimpse of it through their eyes.
That is, I enjoy it up to a point. I’ve discovered I draw the line well before, say, a Berber would. The hospitality we experienced in Morocco puts my most welcoming efforts to shame.
For example, one glorious May morning on my recent trip to Morocco, we left our resort in the foothills to venture a bit further into the Atlas Mountains on a hike to a Berber village.
Our guide Rachid, a charming, multilingual Berber who had returned to his native area after college to live and raise his family, led us upward through verdant woods beside a fast-flowing stream toward his village, the halfway point of our hike.
After about an hour, we crossed a bridge over the stream’s gorge and reached his village. It was perched on the side of the mountain, giving the homes spectacular million-dollar views. Like everything in Morocco, the whole tiny community felt hand-crafted. The houses were boxy but sturdily built, with roughly finished walls of stone or concrete.
We reached Rachid’s terrace up a narrow outdoor staircase and, dragging ourselves away from the view, entered the house into a living/dining room. It was warm and welcoming, with floors and low seating covered in multiple colorfully patterned rugs and pillows. His family — three adorable young children, his wife and his mother — were equally warm and welcoming. As we settled ourselves, we were of course immediately offered mint tea. (In Morocco, it is hard to go 10 steps without someone offering you mint tea.)
There was a low table in the middle of the seating area, which in addition to the teapot was soon covered with a multitude of dishes, all local or homemade — fresh bread from the bakery, delicious local butter and honey, apricot jam, olives, olive oil, semolina cake and an amazing dip called amlou, which our host had made from ground toasted almonds, honey and argan oil (the toasted kind you eat, not the stuff you put on your hair).
It was a feast — and this was just our mid-morning snack, as we were headed elsewhere for lunch. Which, of course, did not stop us from gorging.
After we had stuffed ourselves, they encouraged us to look around. I didn’t want to pry too far into the house, but we saw a small kitchen, the toilet and a second living/family room, all spotless. (With three kids under the age of 6! Try that at home. It helps that the rooms weren’t crammed with stuff and I didn’t see a single plastic toy anywhere.)
They were so hospitable, and it felt so natural to be there, that it wasn’t until much later that I thought to wonder about what it must be like for the family to have their home be a stop on our tourist itinerary. How odd, to have a random group of foreigners show up in your lives for an hour, eat your food, check out your house, use your bathroom, then walk away, never to be seen again.
For us, it was a great experience, a glimpse into what life was like beyond our luxury resort. But I won’t be among the first to volunteer if the Visit Napa Valley folks try to pilot something similar here.
I like visitors and I enjoy welcoming them, but I’m not as generous as our Moroccan hosts. I’m not ready to put my wine country lifestyle on view as a tourist attraction. I would become anti-tourist pretty quickly and start to feel like a zoo animal if my house were a regular destination for gawking strangers who came trooping through every day to observe me in my natural habitat.
Plus, as much as I like to cook, I know I’d soon come to resent feeding and cleaning up after them while they went off to play. And I’d really hate having to keep my house clean all the time.
I’m friendly, but I just can’t meet Berber standards.
I’m happy to see tourists having a good time here. But I’m even happier to direct them to choice locations around town that do not include my living room.
Amlou (Moroccan almond/honey spread)
Amlou is a wonderful sweet/savory dip or spread that makes any bread extraordinary. It’s easy to make if you have the ingredients, though the argan oil may stump you. It’s possible to buy the oil online, but it is very expensive, so I suspect very few of you will spring for it. There’s no real substitute for its toasty flavor, though I suppose you could try to substitute a nut oil, or possibly peanut oil mixed with a bit of toasted sesame oil.
As tempting as it is, I would not substitute pre-ground almond butter, as you need to thoroughly toast the almonds first to get the proper flavor.
1 1/2 cups raw almonds (with skin)
1/4 cup or more toasted argan oil
3-4 Tbsp. warm honey
1-2 Tbsp. sugar
2 pinches sea salt (about 1/8 tsp.)
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Spread the almonds on an ungreased baking sheet and roast for 13-15 minutes or as needed until they are crunchy and darkened, but not burnt.
Dump the almonds onto a plate to cool. Then put them in a food processor and grind them until you have a paste like peanut butter. Continue to process until the paste becomes smooth and shiny. Once the almonds are completely ground, add argan oil very slowly while the processor is running, adding as much as needed to achieve a fairly thin consistency. Then keep processing as you slowly add the warm honey, sugar and salt.
Taste, adding more sugar, salt or oil if needed.
Serve in a shallow plate with warm bread or scones.
According to what I read online, it will keep for up to two months when stored in a cool, dark place in a tightly covered jar, though it is so yummy I doubt it will last hang around long.