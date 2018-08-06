I confess I didn’t do a lot of advance planning or research for my recent railroad trip across Russia (about which, I promise, this will be the last column). I pretty much fell for the exotic phrase “Trans-Siberian Railroad” and signed on without knowing a lot more. The whole itinerary was a mystery to me.
When, a week or two before the trip, I finally focused on the names of the cities we would be visiting, the only ones I recognized were the four capitals: Moscow, Ulanbataar, Beijing and Lhasa.
The other two in Russia — Yekaterinburg and Irkutsk — both turned out to be charming small cities that served as stopping off points for the Urals and Siberia, respectively.
The final stop on our trip, Chengdu, was a complete mystery to me, however. When I was instructed to book my return plane ticket from there, I could barely fathom that this unknown provincial city had an international airport, let alone one with direct flights to San Francisco.
OK, I admit it. I’m an ignorant American with no sense of geography and limited knowledge of the world. How else can I explain that I had never heard of a city of more than 18 million people? Eighteen million. That’s twice the size of New York City.
Admittedly, it’s only mid-size by Chinese standards, as it comes in sixth, well behind Shanghai, Beijing and three other cities I also know next to nothing about (and couldn’t find on a map if my life depended on it). China has at least 15 cities bigger than New York, and I bet that, like me, you’d be hard pressed to name more than three or four of them. China’s population is mind-boggling (as is my utter ignorance about the country).
For a gigantic metropolis, Chengdu was quite pleasant, with a subway system and wide bicycle roadways paralleling the busy main streets (bicycles being a major means of transportation). It ended up being one of my favorite stops on the trip.
Besides being the capital of Sichuan province, one of Chengdu’s chief claims to fame is as the location of the Giant Panda Breeding Research Center. After our visit there, I can confirm that giant pandas are without doubt the cutest animals on earth.
The research center is a dream come true for panda lovers. Picture a sprawling outdoor zoo à la the San Diego zoo — but one where all of the animals are pandas. Everywhere we wandered, we could spot individual pandas through the trees. (Though truth be told, we mostly saw their butts as they sprawled around napping or munching bamboo shoots. They’re cute but lazy.)
I felt kind of bad spying on them, as pandas are true loners. They don’t even hang out with one another. They really need the breeding center, as their amorous contacts in the wild are few and far between, resulting in about a 10 percent pregnancy rate. Coupled with the fact that the females are terrible mothers who sometimes have to be tricked into recognizing their newborns, it’s a miracle they haven’t gone extinct.
Their need for an assist made a great opportunity for us, though, as we had the rare treat of seeing a couple two-day-old babies in incubators, up close. So adorable! Though I could see why their mothers might not have acknowledged them, as they looked more like giant, pink, hairy rats than pandas, with just the beginning of a black face mask starting to appear.
Besides harboring the cuddliest animals in existence, Chengdu has a couple other major claims to fame. One is its spicy Sichuan food. For me, our meal at a hot pot restaurant was the culinary high point of the trip. We had no clue what we were doing, but dumping meat, vegetables and anything else within reach into a pot of boiling broth in the center of the table then fishing the pieces out in a minute or two to gobble them down was participatory dining at its finest.
The city’s other claim to fame is face changing, a kind of sleight-of-hand performance that has to be seen to be believed. The masks the costumed performers are wearing change instantaneously with a wave of their hand, not once but multiple times. You can’t believe your eyes; it looks and feels like magic. I have no idea how they do it and likely never will, as the technique is a closely guarded state secret.
Pandas, spicy food and magic — now that I know it is there, Chengdu tops my list of places demanding a return visit.
Next time, I might even do some research in advance and include some of China’s other “small” regional cities as well.
If only I can remember their names and find them on a map.
Curried Cauliflower, Napa Cabbage and Carrots
Hot pot is definitely restaurant food, not home cooking, so I’ll spare you instructions on prepping a zillion different ingredients and just tell you that my research indicates there are a couple hot pot restaurants in Oakland’s Chinatown. Field trip, anyone?
Because of this column, I’ve been thinking about Chinese food all day, but I promised to bring an Indian cauliflower dish to match the theme of the book club meeting I am attending this evening. Fortunately, in attempting to resolve that dilemma, I came across this intriguing hybrid recipe — a stir-fry that uses curry powder — in Grace Young’s beautiful cookbook “The Breath of a Wok.”
It turned out flavorful, and as intriguing as it sounded. The curry flavor is noticeable but not strong, so the dish comes across as not quite either Indian or Chinese, just tasty. The cabbage all but disappears, offering only some body and a little subtle flavor to round out this super-simple side dish.
1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth, preferably homemade
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. sugar
1/4 tsp. cornstarch
1-2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
3 slices fresh ginger
1 small cauliflower, cut into small florets.
2 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
2 cups shredded Napa cabbage
1 tsp. curry powder
In a small bowl, combine the broth, salt, sugar and corn starch, stirring until fully mixed. Set aside.
Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok over high heat until a bead of water sizzles and vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact. Swirl in the oil, add the ginger and stir-fry for 15 seconds. Add the cauliflower, carrots and cabbage and stir-fry 1 minute.
Sprinkle in the curry powder and stir-fry 1 minute more or until fragrant. Stir the cornstarch mixture again and swirl it into the wok. Bring it to a boil, stirring until it is well combined with the vegetables.
Cover and cook over high heat 1-2 minutes more, until the vegetables are just tender.
Serve either hot or at room temperature.