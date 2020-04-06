Betty Teller, Amuse-Bouche: A virtual Passover

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sometimes, just thinking up a topic in advance for this column tempts fate. For example, I knew months ago what today’s would cover. It was going to be a breeze to write, as I would have so many delicious meals to chronicle from the fantastic weeklong food tour of Mexico City I was taking in March.

Well, that didn’t happen.

Like everyone’s plans for this spring, mine were upended. I wasn’t eating tacos in Mexico City last month. I wasn’t even eating them in Napa. Instead, I was home, foraging in my pantry. I’ve been sheltering in place and have barely left my house in weeks.

Tacos haven’t been on my menu, as I don’t have the right ingredients on hand, but my larder is absurdly well stocked otherwise. I have an irrational fear of running out of anything, which causes me to purchase back-up items before I need them. When they first started issuing stay-at-home directives, I didn’t need to join the hordes sweeping everything off the shelves in our local markets. I already had my own small supermarket at home.

In fact, between the contents of my freezer, 18 varieties of beans and lentils and a 20-pound bag of rice, not to mention the shelves of canned goods, I could feed the entire neighborhood (though I don’t have any six-foot long serving spoons, so that isn’t happening).