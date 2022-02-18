Betty Teller, Amuse-Bouche: Alien Invasion

I have never been a big reader of supermarket tabloids. (Do they even print them anymore? I heard they moved online and are now called “Facebook.”) But if they do still exist, I would definitely buy one for its news value if I saw a screaming headline that said aliens have taken over the planet. Having spent two weeks watching the Olympics, I think it is a reasonable conclusion.

Did you watch the ski jumping and snowboarding? How else do you explain so-called humans now being able to fly?

I used to watch the Winter Games and fantasize that, with a little practice, I could be a graceful figure skater. (OK, it was an absurd fantasy — I can barely wobble around a rink once without grabbing for a handrail. But it was vaguely within the realm of possibility, if only I knew how to skate). But these days, I don’t even bother to fantasize. The alien athletes that have taken over the sport do twists and turns and leaps that I know my body couldn’t do if I were made of rubber and had elastic bands for joints.

Clearly, they come from a planet with stronger gravity and can treat Earth like a bouncy house.

I, on the other hand, am living proof that the surfaces of this planet are hard and unforgiving to us mere humans. A couple weeks ago, walking across an almost perfectly flat parking lot, my shoe caught on an invisible imperfection in the surface and launched me into what may have been a triple-twisting back flip.

It wasn’t caught on camera, so the judges aren’t sure how many rotations I completed. But what was clear is that I didn’t stick the landing.

Which is why I am currently nursing a slightly broken left arm.

It really is pretty minor, as these things go — no cast and very little pain except when I twist it (I have a small crack in the radius bone, which controls that motion). And I’m right-handed, so it could have been a lot worse. But it is inconvenient, and it effectively put a crimp in my plans to start having dinner parties this month.

It’s getting better now, but in the first week, food prep was a comedy act. You don’t notice how much you use both hands together until one of them goes on strike. I had no trouble chopping vegetables one-handed with my cleaver. But preventing them from flying all over the kitchen was another story. (I keep finding carrot chunks in the most unlikely places. How they got inside the toaster is a complete mystery.)

Using the can opener required chasing the can all over the counter and going round and round half a dozen times until the blade finally agreed to cut through the top. Opening jars was such an ordeal that I contemplated grabbing a random dog walker off the street in front of my house to do it for me. And don’t even get me started on childproof pill bottles.

But the absolute worst was when I discovered I could not get the cork out of a bottle of wine. By dint of great perseverance, I cut the foil on one and managed to get the corkscrew firmly in place. But there was no way to pull it out that didn’t require more torque than my arm was willing to sustain. The bottle sat on my island with the corkscrew in it for more than a week, taunting me, before my arm had recovered enough to finally muscle out the cork.

Fortunately, I located some screwcap bottles in my stash to tide me over in the meantime. Otherwise, I definitely would have been lying in wait for dog walkers.

Because I really needed to drown my sorrows. As if my sore arm, difficulty cooking and no dinner parties weren’t bad enough, I turned on the TV only to discover that earth has been taken over by those extraterrestrials with superpowers.

And what’s worse, rather than battling them, the foolish Olympics officials (who apparently haven’t been in a supermarket checkout line recently and aren’t on top of the latest news) were hailing them as heroes and hanging medals around their necks. (Seriously, they test for heart drugs but didn’t notice the alien DNA?)

Now that the Olympics are over, this group of “athletes” is dispersing to countries all over the planet. With my sore arm, I’m too weak to fight, so it’s up to you to stop them.

If they continue to spread and multiply, it may be too late to save the human race.

Turnip Colcannon

With my hopes to celebrate Chinese New Year quashed, I am now setting my sights on St. Patrick’s Day. To go with the mandatory corned beef, I plan to go with colcannon instead of the usual boiled potatoes and cabbage. It’s one of my favorite Irish foods (because what’s not to love about mashed potatoes?).

Traditionally, it is made with just potatoes, and with cabbage or kale added in, but there is no one set recipe, so I felt free to experiment with what needed cleaning out of my vegetable bin this week. What I found included a leek, a beautiful bunch of turnips and about a quarter of a head of cauliflower, in addition to potatoes.

I invented this version to use them up, but I like it so much I will probably make it this way for St. Patrick’s Day and from now on.

4-5 medium-sized turnips and their greens

1-1/2 pounds potatoes (about 5 medium-sized ones)

2-3 large cauliflower florets (or as much as you want)

1 small leek

4 Tbsp. butter

3/4 cup hot milk

Salt and pepper

Cut the leek in half lengthwise, clean it thoroughly and thinly slice both the white and green parts. Cut the turnip leaves off the stems, discarding the stems. Wash the leaves thoroughly and roughly chop them. Set both the leek and turnip greens aside.

Peel the potatoes and turnips and cut them into medium chunks (quarter the turnips and cut the potatoes into similar-sized pieces). If the cauliflower florets are large, cut them in half. Place the potatoes, turnips and cauliflower in a pot with enough water to cover them by at least an inch. Add a generous teaspoon of salt to the water.

Bring to a boil and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 6-8 minutes depending on the size of the chunks.

In the meantime, melt the butter in a sauté pan and add the sliced leeks. Cook for a minute to soften them, then add in the chopped turnip greens and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the greens are completely wilted and tender, about 5 minutes.

Once they are cooked, drain the potato/turnip/cauliflower mixture and return the vegetables to the pot. Mash the vegetables with a potato masher, gradually adding in the warm milk. (I warm the milk in the microwave for 2 minutes at half power so it is warm but not boiled.) Keep mashing until the mixture is as smooth as you want it. Then stir in the turnip greens and all the delicious butter they cooked in, mashing and mixing until they are uniformly incorporated. Add salt and a generous amount of pepper to taste.

Serve immediately, or keep warm in a crockpot or the top part of a double-boiler, stirring occasionally, until ready to serve.

