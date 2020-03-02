Betty Teller, Amuse-Bouche: An ingredient for happiness

It feels so nice to brighten someone else’s day. And it turns out, even a small gesture can have a very good effect.

For example, in keeping with one of my new year’s resolutions, my last column was actually about food. Personally, I think they are always about food, even the ones about my oak tree — after all, a squirrel’s gotta eat — but in keeping with the food page’s focus, the last one was about an actual people-food ingredient, freekeh. (And groundhogs, but let’s not point that out to the newspaper.)

Just that small thing made my editor, Sasha, deliriously happy. Apparently, the powers that be do not have as broad a definition of food as I do, and appreciate that kind of narrow, kitchen-based focus.

It makes me feel all warm and fuzzy when I can spread such happiness. So I thought I’d continue to deliver gladness and cheer by writing about food again this week, introducing another interesting ingredient.

When I came across the recipes calling for freekeh last time, I was certain I had some in my pantry. My penchant for shopping in ethnic markets, combined with my inability to leave anything intriguing in the store, means that I have pretty much every variety of legume, pasta and rice you can buy.