Betty Teller, Amuse-Bouche: An ingredient for happiness

It feels so nice to brighten someone else’s day. And it turns out, even a small gesture can have a very good effect.
For example, in keeping with one of my new year’s resolutions, my last column was actually about food. Personally, I think they are always about food, even the ones about my oak tree — after all, a squirrel’s gotta eat — but in keeping with the food page’s focus, the last one was about an actual people-food ingredient, freekeh. (And groundhogs, but let’s not point that out to the newspaper.)
Just that small thing made my editor, Sasha, deliriously happy. Apparently, the powers that be do not have as broad a definition of food as I do, and appreciate that kind of narrow, kitchen-based focus.
It makes me feel all warm and fuzzy when I can spread such happiness. So I thought I’d continue to deliver gladness and cheer by writing about food again this week, introducing another interesting ingredient.
When I came across the recipes calling for freekeh last time, I was certain I had some in my pantry. My penchant for shopping in ethnic markets, combined with my inability to leave anything intriguing in the store, means that I have pretty much every variety of legume, pasta and rice you can buy.
I confidently started searching through my extensive supplies. But when I finally hit on what I was looking for, it turns out I was confused. I didn’t have freekeh (hence my need to buy it on evil Amazon). What I had in my pantry was something very different with a somewhat similar name: fregola.
Unlike freekeh, fregola is not a grain, though it is made from semolina (and so, once again, sorry, not gluten free). It’s a special type of handmade pasta from Sardinia. Actually, it’s of Moorish origin, and was originally imported from what is now Tunisia, but it put down roots in Sardinia and became part of the local cuisine.
A Google search tells me that it is pretty easy to make from scratch. Basically, you moisten semolina flour with water (about 6 tablespoons to a cup of flour) and use your fingertips to roll the dough around until you get small roundish pellets similar in size to Israeli couscous. The little pellets are spread out and air dried until hard, then toasted in the oven until they are golden to light brown in color. Because of the way they are made, they are slightly rough in texture, pick up the flavor of sauces well while adding their own toasted notes, and have a chewier texture than other small pastas.
After I wrote that paragraph about how simple it is to make, I thought, “why not?” I jumped up to try it so I could impress you with my fearlessness and knowledge about food.
But my pantry let me down.
The flour shelves were practically empty, stripped to the bare bones. I found only all-purpose flour, bread flour, durum wheat pasta flour, whole wheat flour, rye flour, graham flour, chickpea flour, corn flour, rice flour, almond flour and tapioca flour. (Also teff, wheat berries, oatmeal, spelt and of course freekeh, to list a partial grain inventory.) But my kitchen was sadly lacking in semolina. I must have used it up and forgotten to replace it.
Since making it would require a trip to the store, which would cause me to be late finishing this column. And since my goal today is to make my editor happy, which would likely not include me begging for an extension, I’m going to settle for packaged fregola for now.
But making the pasta by hand sounds like real kindergarten-type fun, right up there with finger painting, so I plan to do it once I restock, and will report back.
While I’m spreading cheer in the world, I might as well send a little my own way as well.
And I can’t think of anything that would make me happier than spending a morning plunged elbow-deep in dough.
Fregola ‘Risotto’ with Mushrooms and Asparagus
Because fregola is best when it can pick up the flavors around it, it is usually cooked in its sauce (or in this case, in chicken stock) rather than boiled separately, as with many other pastas. This recipe is similar in many ways to risotto, but faster and easier, because you add the stock all at once and it cooks for less time. It comes together quickly, so is an excellent meatless main dish for a weeknight dinner.
I started out with a recipe from a Sardinian cookbook, but thought it could be improved upon, so I added in some ingredients and changed the proportions and process, inspired by some classic risotto recipes.
Among other things, the cookbook version used Gorgonzola. I keep trying to like blue cheeses, but I just can’t, so I substituted what was in my fridge — goat and feta cheeses. If you are among the legion of blue cheese lovers out there, feel free to reverse that change and use a half-cup of crumbled Gorgonzola instead. Your results will be different than mine, but probably equally delicious.
Serves 4.
4 Tbsp. high-quality olive oil, divided
1 shallot, finely chopped
8 ounces sliced mushrooms
1 medium bunch of thin asparagus
3 cups high-quality chicken stock (preferably homemade)
1-1/2 cups fregola
1/2 cup dry Italian white wine
3 ounces goat cheese
2 ounces feta (preferably sheep’s milk), crumbled
Zest of 1 lemon
Salt and fresh-ground pepper
Cut the tips off the asparagus (about 2-inch lengths) and slice the remaining part of the stalks in about 1/2-inch lengths.
Heat the chicken stock to a simmer in a small saucepan. If it is unsalted stock, add 1/2 teaspoon salt.
While the stock is heating up, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat in a medium-size (4-quart) saucepan. Add the shallot and sauté until it softens, about 1 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring, until they begin to soften, then add the asparagus and cook for about 2 minutes longer.
Pour the mushrooms and asparagus into a bowl and set aside.
Put the pot back on the stove over medium heat and add the fregola. Toast it lightly in the pan, continuing to stir, for about 2 minutes. Add the white wine and cook, continuing to stir, until it is absorbed.
Add the boiling chicken stock and cook for 7 minutes, at which point it will be partially absorbed but still soupy. Add back the mushrooms and asparagus and cook 3 minutes more, stirring gently the whole time. When it is done, the asparagus tips should still be green and a bit al dente – don’t overcook them.
Take the pasta off the heat and add the cheeses, broken into small pieces, along with the lemon zest and 2 tablespoons of the best, fruitiest olive oil you have, the kind you would use on a salad. Stir gently until the cheeses have melted and disappeared. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Let sit a minute or two, then serve.
Betty Teller is liking this food writing stuff. Tell her what ingredients you are curious about at amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net.