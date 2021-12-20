Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: Breaking the chain

Are you ready for Christmas? I’m not. But then again, I never am. Somehow, despite the fact that decorations in stores start to appear the day after Halloween, every day for weeks is either Black Friday or Cyber Monday, cards from better-organized friends appear in my mailbox, neighbors put up lights and lawn ornaments, and carols play in all the stores, Christmas still manages to catch me by surprise every year.

I am always late getting started on everything from baking to presents, though I usually manage to pull it together just under the wire. Or maybe just after. Well, definitely by the end of the year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

Let’s face it, I’m incompetent at this holiday. (I would say it comes from growing up Jewish, but I’m even worse at Hanukkah.) However, this year, I learned a magic phrase that completely absolves me of responsibility for my lack of planning. It’s better than anything Harry Potter had in his book of spells.

I’ll share it with you, in case you also need to explain to disappointed friends and family why their stockings are emptier than usual. I plan to invoke it often to justify handing out Christmas cookies on New Years and gifts on Martin Luther King Day.

“Supply chain delays.”

Of the many delightful phrases that the past two years have brought into our lives (“Out of an abundance of caution” being my all-time favorite), this one is now topping the charts. And for good reason — it is an all-purpose way of deflecting responsibility. Since no one seems to be able to pinpoint who is to blame for it (Truckers? Port workers? Infrastructure? Lack of shipping containers? Covid-related manufacturing problems? Ransomware attacks? Climate change? That giant ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal last summer?), there’s no one to yell at.

I have to admit that only one supply chain problem has actually impacted my Christmas preparations. I hear about shortages of glass for bottles, aluminum for cans and wood pulp for paper, but I haven’t seen that reflected at the store. After those first crazy pandemic months of empty shelves, when toilet paper, flour and yeast were only available on the black market, the food system seems to have mostly sorted itself out. My pantry is as full as usual and I have all the ingredients on hand to bake dozens of cookies as well as a batch of my world-famous spiced almonds.

I prefer gifting food, gift cards and experiences rather than things anyway, and those seem to be readily available, so I haven’t run into any major issues beyond my usual procrastination. But I have been searching high and low for one crucial item. Without it, I may have a hard time getting through the season.

I have spent so much time learning the Greek alphabet this fall (alpha, beta, gamma, delta and now OMG omicron!), I haven’t had the energy to track it down until now. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to be in short supply, just held up in my personal supply chain. After searching online, I was able to figure out how to get some delivered in time.

In fact, I think I hear the Amazon truck at my door right now.

Sorry, I gotta go. I just realized Christmas is this week. I have cookies to bake and presents to organize.

Thanks to the miracle of overnight delivery, my holiday spirit has finally arrived.

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

If, like me, you haven’t yet fully planned out your Christmas dinner, I am riding to the rescue with this simple, delicious and festive dessert, courtesy of my friend Leigh and her remarkable collection of simple, tried-and-true recipes on scraps of paper clipped from newspapers and magazines in the pre-Internet days.

She is always generous about sharing them, along with her notes about changes she has made over the years. (This one originally called for margarine, which gives you a sense of how old it is, probably from the '80s.) I can see why she saved it all these years and updated it, as it is a real keeper.

1/2 cup walnuts, finely chopped

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 cups whole cranberries

1 cup flour

3/4 cup white sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

2 eggs

3/4 cup melted butter (1-1/2 sticks)

1 tsp. almond extract

1 tsp. vanilla

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Thoroughly butter (or use Pam) a 10-inch fluted deep-dish pie pan.

Mix together the brown sugar, walnuts and cranberries. Spread them in the bottom of the pie pan.

Mix together the flour, white sugar, salt, eggs, melted butter, almond extract and vanilla. Spread the mixture evenly over top of the cranberries.

Bake for about 55 minutes.

Flip the cake onto a plate after about 5 minutes, while still warm. Serve warm or at room temperature, with whipped cream.

Betty Teller hopes the supply chain delivered your seasonal spirit this year, but if not, she has it in abundance and is happy to share. Just send a request to amuse-bouche@sbcglobal.net. And happy holidays!