Our visit to Morocco happened to coincide with Ramadan, as well as with a weather event known as “chergui,” which is roughly equivalent to a Santa Ana or a sirocco — a very dry desert wind that brings scorching temperatures.
What that meant is that the incredibly nice and helpful people cooking for us and serving us our hotels and riads were neither eating nor drinking (not even water) from sunup to sundown on days where the temperature outside was hitting 108 on a regular basis.
Even in the shade, it felt like walking through a convection oven. I expected to see folks fainting in the streets, but instead they seemed buoyed by their shared commitment. I was in awe of their stamina and good cheer. It gave me a new appreciation of Islam and the community it fosters.
The guides accompanying our group assured us that it didn’t bother the staff to be around us as we guzzled water and ate our three hearty meals each day — in fact, it added to their spiritual contemplation — but I still felt a bit guilty doing it in front of them.
However, not guilty enough to stop eating or drinking. The food was much too delicious.
One of the many things I loved about Morocco was the realness of the food, from the fresh-squeezed orange juice and just-baked bread in the morning to the tagines and vegetables at night. The ingredients were all simple and recognizable (and ones that are readily available here as well), but cooked and put together in ways that were distinctly Moroccan.
Carrots, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, potatoes, lentils, olives and onions appeared and reappeared on our plates in myriad combinations. Cooked salads of various types abounded, making me wonder why I limit myself so often to just lettuces at home.
One of my favorite meals of the trip was an approximation of an iftar — the post-sundown meal with which Muslims traditionally break their daily fast each night. It began with a few dates, as well as bread — and I seem to recall a cooked eggplant and tomato salad that served as a kind of dip or spread.
That was followed quickly by a rich lentil soup that was so delicious and filling I could have stopped right there, especially after we added the hard-boiled eggs that were on the table.
But iftars are a feast of sorts, so another, even heartier course followed: three tagines featuring meat, chicken and vegetables, each dish tastier than the one before. And then, of course, dessert — a version of the creamy milk pastilla that seems to be a classic Moroccan pastry.
It was an elegant meal in a courtyard in a beautiful riad, so probably not truly typical, but it felt like the most authentically Moroccan dinner we ate, a chance to participate in the traditions that had been happening all around us as we remained in our well-fed tourist bubble.
We sat down a little while after sunset, so the staff could break their fast behind the scenes before serving us. As we filled our plates, I could picture how great their pleasure must have been as they enjoyed the same meal after a long day of abstinence.
It made me wish that I had been fasting along with them, so that I could appreciate the bounty in front of me as they did. I even thought about joining them in not eating the next day (because, frankly, with all I was consuming on the trip, it wouldn’t have hurt my waistline to miss a couple meals).
But Ramadan isn’t about dieting, or the meals that bookend each day’s fast. It’s a serious religious observation meant to encourage contemplation, good deeds and the participants’ relationship with their god. I have great respect for those who participate in it, and know it is nothing for a tourist to dabble in.
Besides, they kept serving us meals that were much too delicious to pass up.
Plus, there was no way I could give up drinking water for a day.
Did I mention it was 108 degrees in Marrakech?
Harira — Moroccan Lentil and Chickpea Soup
There are probably as many versions of this soup as there are cooks in Morocco. This one, adapted from Joyce Goldstein’s "Saffron Shores," covers all of the bases (meat, lentils, chickpeas, tomatoes, cilantro and spices) and is a bit different from but as hearty and satisfying as the one we were served in Marrakech.
It is so thick, it is more a stew than a soup, and quite filling. Heat up some pita bread to serve with it and maybe some hard-boiled eggs, and I think you can safely skip cooking the three tagines that followed it at our iftar.
Serves 8
1 1/2 cups lentils
1/2 cup rice
1-2 Tbsp. olive oil
1/2 lb. boneless lamb shoulder, cut in 1/2-inch pieces
2 onions, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. turmeric
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1 bay leaf
1 can chickpeas, drained
4 tomatoes (or 1 small can), peeled, seeded and chopped
1 bunch cilantro, chopped (1/4 cup)
1 bunch Italian parsley, chopped (1/4 cup)
1/4 tsp. saffron threads, crushed and steeped in 2 Tbsp. hot water
Juice of 1-2 lemons
Salt and pepper
In a large pot, bring 3 cups of water to a boil. Add the lentils, rice and about 1/2 teaspoon salt. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, brown the meat in the olive oil over high heat in a sauté pan. Add the onions, celery, cinnamon, turmeric and ginger and fry for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Then add water to cover and the bay leaf, and simmer for 30 minutes.
Add the meat mixture to the lentils and rice, along with the chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley, cilantro and saffron water. Simmer for 15 minutes, seasoning to taste. (It will need a fair amount of salt, and the dish should be peppery, so be generous.)
Remove from the heat, stir in the lemon juice and serve.